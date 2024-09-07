Minnesota football is going to be with a key weapon during its Week 2 game against Rhode Island. Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor is set to play for the team after dealing with a leg injury, per ESPN.

Minnesota dropped their Week 1 game against North Carolina, so this is welcome news for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota football is trying to make a run in the Big Ten Conference this season. They are picked near the bottom of the league.

Taylor missed the North Carolina game. In 2023, the rusher posted 799 yards on the ground, with five touchdowns. He carried the ball consistently for the team, with a 5.8 yards per carry average.

Minnesota football is pushing for higher ground in the Big Ten

Minnesota football is trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season. The Golden Gophers finished the last campaign with a 6-7 record, and finished in the middle of the road in the conference. The school made a bowl game, despite having a losing record. The Golden Gophers ended up winning that Quick Lane Bowl game over Bowling Green.

Taylor is a key cog in the Golden Gophers' offense. Minnesota football missed the rusher dearly in Week 1, dropping a close game to North Carolina. The Tar Heels lost starting quarterback Max Johnson in that game, but still snuck out with a 19-17 victory. Minnesota must win Saturday's contest against Rhode Island to right the ship, and the Golden Gophers are heavily favored to get the victory.

The Golden Gophers have found some success recently with head coach P.J. Fleck. Fleck holds a 5-0 bowl record at the school, which is quite impressive. The coach is 50-35 overall at the school, leading the program since the 2017 season. In the Big Ten, Fleck has struggled more consistently. He holds a 29-32 conference record.

The Golden Gophers face off against Rhode Island at 12:00 Eastern Saturday.