By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

P.J. Fleck has been one of the most successful coaches in the history of Minnesota football. The program has clearly recognized Fleck’s success, locking their head coach up on a new long-term deal.

Matt Fortuna of the Athletic has reported that Minnesota and Fleck have agreed to a seven-year, $42 million contract. Flex received a $1 million per season raise from his previous contract.

Over his six years with the Gophers, Fleck holds an overall record of 70-43. As Fortuna points out, it’s the most wins by a Minnesota head coach in their first six years dating back to 1905.

Fleck’s worst season came in 2020 when the Gophers went 3-4. But throughout the other five years of his tenure, the Gophers have won at least five games. They’ve won at least eight games in four of the six seasons and have advanced to a bowl game in all but two seasons.

In those bowl games, Fleck and Minnesota are a combined 3-0. They won the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018, Outback Bowl in 2019, and Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2021.

This past season, the Gophers went 8-4 under Fleck. They will compete against Syracuse in the Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game will take place on Dec. 29 and will take place at Yankee Stadium.

To reach that bowl game, Minnesota played admirably on defense and exceptionally on defense. They ranked 56th in total offense, averaging 404.1 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, Minnesota ranked fifth in the country in total defense, allowing just 279.5 yards a game.

Since he arrived on campus, P.J. Fleck has transformed Minnesota football into a competitive program, creeping closer to the top of the Big Ten Conference. Minnesota’s brass is clearly hopeful that Fleck can keep the momentum going and potentially, “Row the Boat,” toward more Gopher victories.