All eyes north! With plenty of exciting pieces that are finally ready for a fully healthy season, what will the Minnesota Timberwolves look like during the 2023-2024 regular season? It's time to check out the Timberwolves over/under win total prediction and pick.

A year ago, the Timberwolves were banged up all season long until big man Karl Anthony Towns finally returned to the starting lineup. Unfortunately, Towns' return was late enough in the season that Minnesota could not get on the same page chemistry-wise. In addition, a slew of injuries at the worst time ultimately was too much to overcome as the Wolves eventually lost to the champion Denver Nuggets in five games. Alas, with a full offseason to get healthy and fine-tune their scheme, is this the year that Minnesota takes a giant leap into contender status?

NBA Odds: Timberwolves Over/Under Win Total Prediction

Over 44.5 Wins: (-110)

Why the Timberwolves Will Win 45 Games

Anthony Edwards, Anthony Edwards, and dare I say, Anthony Edwards? For the better part of the last several years, the face of this franchise has been Karl Anthony Towns, but things have changed dramatically since “ANT” put on a show during the first round of the playoffs. Only 22 years old, Edwards is a bonafide budding superstar and the Timberwolves realized that by extending him to a five-year deal worth a whopping $ 260 million dollars. A year ago, it was Edwards who averaged 24.6 PPG and single-handily carried the Wolves when the team was plagued with injuries.

Without a doubt, this is Anthony Edward's world and we're all just living in it. All in all, just how far of a jump Edwards can make from last year's spectacular season remains to be seen, but becoming a sleeper MVP-type candidate will most likely get this team to at least 45 wins on the campaign.

It's quite possible that the T-Wolves can make a deep run in the postseason come next summer time, but it will only happen if they can receive a clean bill of health and the Twin Towers down low in Rudy Gobert and KAT can finally live up to expectations. On paper, the Wolves have a solid veteran presence in 36-year-old Mike Conley at the point guard position and has proved to be a better fit than D'Angelo Russell was a couple of years ago. Plus, some decent depth on their bench as well could prove to be just enough for the Timberwolves to hit the over on this year's win total.

Why the Timberwolves Won't Win 45 Games

On the other side of things, there's always a chance that the Timberwolves regress greatly which would be a nightmarish scenario. If there is any cause of concern for this squad, it is the fact that Minnesota is paying a lot of money to some names that have yet to produce together on the court at the same time.

Similarly enough to why the Timberwolves will win 45 games, they also won't hit that mark if the experiment of having superb length down low with Towns and Gobert continues to look like a failed one. Then again, being fully healthy for the majority of the season wouldn't hurt either as it was Towns who only suited up for play in 29 total games a year ago. Conceivably, this is quite the one-two punch in the block from a far, but there's still a chance that these two will never mesh and will continue to look disjointed en route to winning less than 45 games.

In addition, the Timberwolves' defense was suspect a season ago especially when it came to defending the perimeter. Believe it or not, but Minnesota surrendered a 37% shooting clip from beyond the arc which surely head coach Chris Finch doesn't want a repeat of during the 2023-2024 regular season. This team isn't necessarily a lockdown defensive unit, and a step backward in the wrong direction could be a big no-no in hopes of reaching the 45-win mark. With the amount of length that this team boasts within their starting lineup and even their bench, there is no excuse to consistently be out-rebounded each game as well. If this trend continues of not playing a physical enough brand of basketball, then the Timberwolves could be in for some big trouble.

Final Minnesota Timberwolves Over/Under Win Total Prediction

At the surface level, the Timberwolves have all of the pieces to be a sleeper contender within quite the competitive Western Conference. They have a young superstar, a fairly formidable starting lineup, and even role players who can contribute right away with some valuable minutes on the hardwood. If you are looking to make some money this basketball season, then relying on Minnesota to reach 45 wins seems like a good bet.

Final Minnesota Timberwolves Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 44.5 Wins (-110)