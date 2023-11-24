Minnesota Vikings will try to get back on winning track in Week 12 Monday night game against Chicago Bears

The Minnesota Vikings will be all in to get back on the winning track in their Week 12 Monday night home game against the Chicago Bears. While they lost to the Denver Broncos last Sunday night by a narrow 21-20 margin, the Vikings have done enough good things this season to get back into a playoff position.

However, a loss to the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium could send this team into a tailspin. Head coach Kevin O'Connell is likely to have his team pumped up for this game and defensive coordinator Brian Flores should have his unit prepared to put tons of pressure on Chicago quarterback Justin Fields.

The Vikings have been resurgent since starting the season with 3 consecutive losses. They had won 5 games in a row prior to the loss to the Broncos, and they played well in that game. Minnesota had the lead late in the 4th quarter, but they could not hold off a late Russell Wilson drive. However, the Vikings may have gotten a lift on Thanksgiving Day when the first place Detroit Lions lost at home to the Green Bay Packers.

That loss allowed the Vikings to climb within 2 games of the Lions, and Minnesota still has a pair of games remaining with Detroit in Weeks 16 and 18. If the two teams are tied at the end of the season and the Vikings have a 2-0 edge in head-to-head competition, Minnesota will win the division title.

Tight End T.J. Hockenson will torch Bears 90 receiving yards and 1 TD

The Vikings are dependent on new quarterback Josh Dobbs to keep the offense moving in the right direction. Dobbs has been sensational since he was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline following the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by starting QB Kirk Cousins.

Dobbs has shown he is a quick study when it comes to implementing O'Connell's offensive game plan. He led the Vikings to a pair of remarkable victories over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints before falling short against the Broncos.

Dobbs has thrown for a touchdown and run for a score in each of those games. While he may not be as accurate a passer as Cousins, he is highly skilled at getting away from pressure and making plays with his arm or legs.

The Vikings have a slew of receiving weapons, and Hockenson may be the most dependable at this point in the season. He has caught 75 passes for 736 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hockenson knows how to get open on 3rd-down plays, and he will hold on to the ball if he can get his hands on it. He should have an edge on the Bears 26th-ranked pass defense.

It appears unlikely that Justin Jefferson will be back from his hamstring injury to play in this game — the Vikings have a bye after this game — but he could return in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Dobbs can also throw to speedy rookie Jordan Addison, veteran K.J. Osborn and emerging wideout Brandon Powell

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter will add 2 sacks to his season total of 12.0 sacks

The Vikings defense will have to control Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, who is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the league.

Fields missed 4 games with a thumb injury in October and November, but he returned in Week 11 against the Lions and he was sharp. Fields completed 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards with 1 touchdown and no interceptions, and he also ran 18 times for 104 yards, with a long run of 29 yards.

Hunter is one of the most athletic pass rushers in the league, and he has the speed to catch Fields and keep him from dominating with his escapability. If Hunter can catch Fields early in the game, it may lead to the somewhat inconsistent quarterback having some hesitation to his game.

Flores has been very aggressive in retooling the Vikings defense this season. Minnesota had one of the worst defenses in the league in each of the last 3 seasons, but they rank 13th in yards allowed per game this season.

Flores has devised an array of blitzes that have been very challenging for opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks to figure out. It may be very difficult for Fields to understand where the pass rush is coming from.

Hunter, Harrison Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Cam Bynum and rookie Ivan Pace Jr. should be motivated to shut down the Bears and help the Vikings get back into the win column against Chicago.