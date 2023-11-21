Joshua Dobbs offered kind words to Vikings fans who dressed up as astronauts while attending Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss in the Joshua Dobbs era when they got victimized on the road Sunday night by Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. However, Dobbs is not letting that setback make him forget about the fun gesture Minnesota fans showed him during that particular contest, with some of them seen dressing up as astronauts.

“Pretty cool seeing all the astronauts in the stands last night. S/o to everyone who braved the elements and rocked their best space suits. 💜 We will bounce back next week #Skol,” Dobbs posted on X (formerly Twitter).

So what's with Vikings fans suiting up as spacemen? If you haven't heard yet, Dobbs studied aerospace engineering back in college when he was still playing for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was even an intern at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in 2019 when he was already in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for the Broncos game, Dobbs failed to engineer a win for the Vikings, as he went 20-for-32 for 221 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 21 yards and a touchdown in a heartbreaking 21-20 road loss.

Despite the loss, it is safe to say that Dobbs has been surpassing expectations as the starter for the Vikings, who acquired him via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in light of the season-ending injury suffered by Kirk Cousins.

Dobbs and the Vikings, who dropped to 6-5 and had their five-game win streak snapped by the Broncos, will next take on the Chicago Bears at home in Week 12.