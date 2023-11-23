The Minnesota Vikings have entered the Shaq Leonard sweepstakes, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

The Minnesota Vikings have placed their name into the Shaq Leonard sweepstakes, per The former All-Pro linebacker was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard was once an elite playmaker on the defensive end, but injuries derailed his career.

Following a couple of seasons as one of the most valuable linebackers in the league, Leonard faced two challenging back surgeries that limited his time on the field. The Colts have since found more reliable, healthier options at the linebacker position. Leonard has a chance to rewrite his story and sign with a team that gives him a chance to excel, likely in limited reps with health being an issue.

Minnesota joins the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys as teams interested in Leonard's ability to produce on the field. Prior to the past two seasons, Leonard was able to play in 13 or more games through his first four seasons. He's had multiple seasons with numerous interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recovers, and sacks. Leonard was considered one of the most versatile defensive players in the league just a few years ago.

The Vikings may be a solid fit for Leonard, with a strong defensive staff and coordinator in Brian Flores. He's been a linebackers coach in various organizations, having been a coordinator or assistant in the NFL since 2008. Leonard should be in search of a team where he can compete for a viable role and get a chance to play in the postseason. With an injury to his back, he may never be the same contributor he was when he entered the league, but Leonard can be a surefire talent on occasional snaps and in the locker room.