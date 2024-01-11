We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Minnesota-Indiana prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It's time for a historic college basketball showdown as the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the Indiana Hoosiers. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Minnesota-Indiana prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Minnesota is coming off a 65-62 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Initially, they trailed 29-22 at halftime. But things turned around as they went for a rally in the second half that helped them secure the win. Significantly, Cam Christie led the way with 12 points. Dawson Garcia added 11 points. Also, Joshua Ola-Joseph had 10 points, while Elijah Hawkins had 10 points and nine assists. Overall, the Golder Gophers won despite struggling to shoot the basketball, hitting 40.7 percent from the field, including 26.1 percent from the triples. The Golden Gophers only somehow hit 61.1 percent of their free throws. However, their defense was stout, holding the Terrapins to 38 percent shooting while also forcing 17 turnovers.

Indiana is coming off a 66-57 loss to the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Originally, they trailed 30-27 at halftime. But they could not pull off a rally. Ultimately, Cel'el Ware had a Superman-like effort with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Malik Reneau added 13 points as well, while Mackenzie Mgbako added 13. As a unit, the Hoosiers struggled to shoot the basketball, hitting just 39.7 percent of their shots, including 26.9 percent from the triples. Even worse, they somehow only hit 26.7 percent of their chances from the free-throw line. The Hoosiers also lost the boar4d battle 53-46. Furthermore, they allowed 21 offensive rebounds.

The Hoosiers lead the head-to-head series 100-66. Moreover, the Hoosiers are 62-19 at home against the Golden Gophers. Indiana has also won six in a row in this series while also going 8-2 over 10 games. The Hoosiers defeated the Golden Gophers 61-57 last season at home.

The Golden Gophers will come into this game with a record of 12-3, with a conference record of 3-1. Curiously, they have only played two road games, going 1-1. The Hoosiers will enter this game with a record of 11-5, including a 3-2 conference record. Significantly, they are 9-1 at home.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Duke Odds

Minnesota: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Indiana: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Time: 6:30 ET/3:30 PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread

The Golden Gophers are on a hot streak, having won seven in a row. Now, they hope to keep that going in what will ultimately be a tough assignment, as playing in Indiana is always a challenge.

Garcia is the leader, averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. However, he has struggled to shoot the basketball, hitting only 44.6 percent from the field, including 24.2 percent from the triples. Mike Mitchell Jr. is the second-best option, averaging 11.1 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 45.9 percent from the field, including 41 percent from beyond the arc. But Mitchell struggled against Maryland, scoring just two points. Therefore, expect him to try and bounce back. Ola-Joseph is averaging 10.7 points per game. Amazingly, he has a hot hand, shooting 62.6 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the three-point line. Christie is averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field.

Minnesota will cover the spread if they can hit their shots all over the court. Moreover, they need to force Indiana to take bad shots and win the board battle again.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

The Hoosiers are a legendary team. However, they are not at the top of the standings and need to win more games to gain some ground, and it starts with a big home game against the Golden Gophers.

Reneau is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and is one of the better players. Significantly, he needs to do more than he did in his last game. Ware is averaging 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 55.7 percent from the field, including 36.8 percent from the triples. Look for Trey Galloway to have more chances. Ultimately, he is averaging 10.3 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

But the Hoosiers just need to shoot the ball. Unfortunately, that was the biggest reason for their failure against Rutgers. They must develop better playcalling to set themselves up for better shots.

Indiana will cover the spread if they can generate scoring chances and shoot the ball efficiently. Ultimately, it means also clamping down on defense and making the moves needed to get the job done.

Final Minnesota-Indiana Prediction & Pick

The Golden Gophers are the better team right now. However, they have struggled in this place. Can they end the losing streak here? Indiana is amazing at home. Therefore, look for them to eke one out here against a Big Ten rival.

Final Minnesota-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -3.5 (-110)