We’re set for another betting prediction and pick at UFC Vegas 94 as we turn our attention towards the Women’s Flyweight (125) Division for this next bout. Denver’s own Miranda Maverick will take on Brazilian prospect Dione Barbosa in a high-level matchup on the Preliminary Card. Check out our UFC odds series for our Maverick-Barbosa prediction and pick.

Miranda Maverick (15-5) has gone 6-3 while fighting under the UFC banner. A highly-touted roster addition since her arrival, she’s faced some of the toughest competition within the division and constantly remains active. Now 4-1 in his last five fights, she’ll be looking to finally break into the rankings and begin her title pursuit. Maverick stands 5’3″ with a 65.5-inch reach.

Dione Barbosa (7-2) makes her second UFC appearance following a Contender Series contract win and a win in her debut over Ernesta Kareckaite. She’s still rather green as a professional MMA fighter, but she’s now won four consecutive fights and could leapfrog herself into serious waters if she’s able to upset Maverick. Barbosa stands 5’6″ with a 65.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Miranda Maverick-Dione Barbosa Odds

Miranda Maverick: -220

Dione Barbosa: +185

Over 2.5 rounds: -325

Under 2.5 rounds: +250

Why Miranda Maverick Will Win

After a lackluster 2-2 start to her UFC career, Miranda Maverick has found a home in this Flyweight Division and is gaining momentum going 4-1 in her last five fights. She’s always been a dominating wrestler and more often than not, she’s able to overpower opponents with her sheer strength and does a great job of keeping them on the mat. As of late, her striking has taken massive leaps forward and she was able to beat a skilled kickboxer in Andrea Lee during her last fight. There’s no doubt that we’ll see another improved version of her during this fight. If she’s able to continue mixing up her looks and dominating her opponent wherever the fight takes place, she should be one step ahead during this fight.

Miranda Maverick has been known to be a decision fighter with her smothering style of wrestling, but she’s also dangerous with her submissions and can find attempts if her opponents leave themselves exposed. Her opponent here is a natural submission artist and may be tough to submit, however, so expect Maverick to try her luck on the feet and see if she can be the more consistent striker. Her boxing has improved over the last few fights and if she can keep her defense solid, she should be able to win this fight.

Why Dione Barbosa Will Win

Dione Barbosa is a very exciting prospect to watch with how experienced she appears to be, despite this being just her 10th professional MMA fight. She made a resounding impression on Dana White’s Contender Series with an armbar win, immediately showcasing her skills as a submission artist. She faced an undefeated prospect in Ernesta Kareckaite during her UFC debut and was able to silence her opponent’s kickboxing and ride her own game plan to victory. If she can be the aggressor and more active fighter here, she’ll have a chance to outwork Maverick and find this upset win.

Dione Barbosa is very quick to engage with her opponents, something her opponent doesn’t typically do. Maverick likes to take her time in feeling-out the striking rhythms and waiting to engage her opponents in the wrestling. Barbosa, on the other hand, is willing to be first in the exchanges and she’s not too worried about eating shots on her way in. If she can land the bigger punches while slipping out of range, we should see a clear difference in the damage for both sides given her advantage in the power aspect.

Final Miranda Maverick-Dione Barbosa Prediction & Pick

This will be a very interesting fight as the consistent UFC vet Miranda Maverick takes on the exciting prospect of Dione Barbosa. Both women stand out in this division and while Miranda Maverick will be the one benefitting from a three-round decision, we have to give the finishing upside to Barbosa and her willingness to engage with the opponent.

The biggest key here for Miranda Maverick will be defense and finding her openings in the wrestling. Her game is predicated on control and she’ll want to tie Barbosa up every chance she gets throughout this one.

Still, I think Dione Barbosa is far too aggressive to be held down on the ground and her experience as a jiu jitsu practitioner should serve her well against the wrestling of Maverick. She’s also a physical specimen in her own right and poses a solid matchup against the large frame of Maverick. For our final prediction, let’s take a chance on Dione Barbosa to win this fight as she has the bigger moments and ultimately figures out Miranda Maverick’s wrestling tactics.

Final Miranda Maverick-Dione Barbosa Prediction & Pick: Dione Barbosa (+185)