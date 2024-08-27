The UFC is making its long-awaited return to Tampa, Florida, and fight fans are in for a treat. A thrilling women’s flyweight showdown between rising star Miranda Maverick and the always-game Tracy Cortez has been officially announced for UFC Tampa on December 14th. This highly anticipated matchup marks the first UFC event in Tampa since 2019 and promises to deliver an action-packed night of fights.

UFC Tampa will be the first event held in the city since October 2019, when Joanna Jędrzejczyk outpointed Michelle Waterson in a five-round main event. The return to Tampa’s Amalie Arena signals the UFC’s commitment to bringing live events back to key markets post-pandemic, with Florida consistently proving to be a hotbed for mixed martial arts enthusiasm.

Maverick, a 26-year-old Missouri native, has quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the flyweight division. With a professional record of 12-5, Maverick boasts an impressive skill set that blends crisp striking with a relentless grappling game. She’s known for her high-volume output and aggressive style, always looking to push the pace and overwhelm her opponents.

Coming off a dominant decision victory Dione Barbosa at the UFC Apex, Maverick is eager to continue her climb up the rankings. A win over Cortez would undoubtedly solidify her position as a legitimate contender in the stacked 125-pound division. Maverick’s well-rounded game and unwavering determination make her a formidable opponent for anyone in the weight class.

Cortez, a 29-year-old Arizona native, brings her own unique set of skills to the octagon. With a professional record of 11-2, Cortez is a dynamic grappler, possessing the ability to control her opponents on the ground and unleash devastating ground-and-pound.

Cortez is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver, a setback that snapped her impressive 10-fight winning streak. However, Cortez has shown resilience throughout her career, and she’ll be looking to bounce back in a big way against Maverick. A victory over a top prospect like Maverick would instantly catapult Cortez back into the title conversation.

The stylistic matchup between Maverick and Cortez is intriguing, to say the least. Both fighters are known for their aggressive approaches and willingness to engage in a firefight. Maverick’s high-volume striking and relentless takedown attempts could pose problems for Cortez, who prefers to be the hammer on the canvas dominating from top control.

The UFC’s return to Tampa after a five-year hiatus is a cause for celebration for fight fans in the Sunshine State. The Amalie Arena, known for its electric atmosphere and passionate crowds, is the perfect setting for this high-stakes flyweight showdown. Maverick and Cortez are both fan favorites, and their clash is sure to generate plenty of excitement and buzz.

The winner of this fight will take a significant step forward in the flyweight division. A victory for Maverick would further establish her as a rising star and potential title challenger, while a win for Cortez would reaffirm her status as a top contender and put her back on track for a championship opportunity.

As fight night approaches, anticipation for this matchup will only continue to grow. Maverick and Cortez are two of the most exciting fighters in the women’s flyweight division, and their clash is sure to deliver fireworks. UFC Tampa on December 14th is shaping up to be a memorable event, and this fight is a major reason why.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night of fights. Maverick vs. Cortez is a can’t-miss matchup that has all the makings of a classic.