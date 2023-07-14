Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One has only been out in theaters for a number of days, but that doesn't mean that the filmmakers aren't looking ahead to the next chapter. It was recently revealed that the next Tom Cruise-led sequel has cast Parks and Recreation star, Nick Offerman.

GQ broke the news that Offerman and Mindhunter star Holt McCallany have joined the cast of the next Mission: Impossible film. Both will play agents in the “intelligence community opposite [Henry] Czerny” in the film, meaning they'll be squaring off with Kittridge.

Nick Offerman has made a career from playing characters like Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation and Karl Weathers in the second season of Fargo. A versatile character actor, Offerman will likely smoothly slide into his role in the eighth Mission: Impossible film. He did, after all, play a cop in 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street. He starred in an episode of The Last of Us for HBO earlier this year and also had a main role in the miniseries Pam & Tommy — the series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (who were played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan).

The latest Mission: Impossible flick — Dead Reckoning Part One — just opened in theaters on July 12. It grossed a whopping $15.5 million on its Wednesday opening day alone. Add another $8.3 million from Thursday and the film is already past $23 million in just two days ahead of a Friday night that'll likely spike the numbers. The film once again stars franchise stars Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames, but some franchise newcomers enter the fold including Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.