Tom Cruise is a true daredevil, and the Mission: Impossible franchise is proof of that. The actor has never been afraid to ride off of a cliff on a motorcycle or hang off the side of a plane, and he has spoken about why he doesn't fear doing these dangerous stunts.

Speaking to CNN on the red carpet for Dead Reckoning Part One — the seventh Mission: Impossible film — Cruise couldn't look the interviewer in the eye and say he wasn't scared while filming the motorcycle stunt.

However, he continued, “I just don't mind it. I don't mind that feeling — I kinda like that feeling. I like to see [when] you prepare for something and you're like, ‘What's gonna happen?'”

He added that there are “still a lot of things I wanna do.”

Where else Cruise can go in the Mission: Impossible franchise is an exciting prospect. It's also a relief to see that Cruise isn't becoming complacent with his work and is looking to continue to entertain audiences.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is the race for two keys that unlock one of the biggest threats yet. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF squad take on Gabriel (Esai Morales) — a foe from Ethan's past. Hayley Atwell makes her franchise debut as Grace, a woman dragged into the film's conflict and so does MCU veteran Pom Klementieff. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby all make their returns. Henry Czerny makes his first appearance as Eugene Kittridge since the very first film in 1996.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.