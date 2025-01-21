Every single entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise has high-octane action, and The Final Reckoning ups the ante, as a viewer nearly had a “heart attack” during a recent screening of the Tom Cruise-led movie.

Director Christopher McQuarrie recently recalled the experience to Empire, per GamesRadar. He claimed that Final Reckoning has “the most difficult thing” that the franchise has done, and one viewer had a heart-pounding experience watching the sequence.

“We had a small screening[,] and someone said, ‘I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack,'” McQuarrie said. “And I thought, ‘I guess we did something right.'”

It is unknown which scene the viewer was talking about. The Final Reckoning trailer shows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) hanging from a small airplane, in danger of drowning, and fighting bad guys.

Either way, fans of the franchise had to wait a few more months to see the sequence. The eighth Mission: Impossible movie is set for a May 23, 2025, release. It comes nearly two years after the previous installment, Dead Reckoning Part One, was released.

Once again, Cruise leads the cast as Ethan Hunt. He is joined by other returning stars, such as Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czermy, Angela Basset, Rolf Saxon, and Esai Morales.

What is Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning about?

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is the follow-up to Dead Reckoning Part One. In the previous movie, Ethan and the IMF team are trying to save the world from a dangerous AI threat known as the Entity. They are racing against the dangerous Gabriel (Esai Morales), who has a history with Ethan before IMF.

The sequel will likely see the two sides continue to clash. They will both be racing against each other to recover the Entity. Ethan and IMF will try to save the world from the dangerous threat.

The Final Reckoning was an expensive venture for Paramount. Reports say that the budget is a whopping $400 million, making it one of the most expensive productions of all time.

But The Final Reckoning is being billed as the last installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. So, it appears that McQuarrie and Co. wanted to go out with a bang.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is Cruise's signature role. He is most associated with the crazy stunts he pulls off as Ethan Hunt. Additionally, he has been a producer of the franchise, receiving a producer credit on all eight movies.

McQuarrie is also a producer of the last three installments. He has directed every entry of the franchise since Rogue Nation. McQuarrie has also written those installments as well.

The Final Reckoning is the second Paramount movie coming out in 2025. Its May release comes a couple of months after Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, comes out in March.

Dead Reckoning Part One had a so-so box office run. It grossed $570 million worldwide during its theatrical run. That was over $200 million less than the installment before that, Fallout, which made $791 million.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23.