Not long after Will Rogers announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, the Bulldogs land Ex-Bears QB Blake Shapen.

The Mississippi State football team is determined to improve its team after it failed to make the college football postseason. The Bulldogs finished the 2023-24 season 5-7 and were ranked sixth in the SEC West. Unsurprisingly, Mississippi landed Ex-Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen as the team retools for 2024.

The Bulldogs receive a commitment from one of the most productive QBs in the country

Blake Shapen has committed to Mississippi State, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Shapen started 23 games for the Bears and has thrown for 5,5574 career yards and 36 touchdowns. Moreover, he had a productive 2023-24 season.

The junior QB comes off a season where he threw for 2,188 yards and 13 TDs. In addition, Shapen only threw three interceptions. Furthermore, he boasted a QBR of 46.9, which ranked him 95th in the nation. Unfortunately, the Bears went 3-9 and like the Bulldogs, failed to make it to a post-season bowl game.

Mississippi State struck well with Shapen's commitment. Will Rogers announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs' loss to Mississippi on November 23rd. Rogers was a significant contributor to MSU's offense during his four years there.

The senior QB helped account for 12, 315 yards, 94 TDs, and 28 interceptions. Rogers is expected to command many offers for his valuable service. Of course, this means the Bulldogs had to find a suitable replacement. If Shapen follows through, he should be a great contributor to Mississippi State.

All in all, newly hired head coach Jeff Lebby should have plenty of great players to develop a successful strategy for 2024. As the college football postseason heats up, the Bulldogs will not stop making moves to improve their team.