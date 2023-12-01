After announcing he will be leaving Mississippi State football, we look at some potential Will Rogers transfer portal destinations.

After the Egg Bowl loss last Friday, Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers announced he was entering the transfer portal, via his X account.

With four years' worth of experience, that accounts for 12,315 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions, expect the former Bulldogs quarterback to have plenty of offers from other schools once the transfer portal opens on Dec. 4.

Rogers flourished under the late Mike Leach's Air-Raid system in his first three seasons, putting up record numbers, including becoming the SEC's single-season completion leader in 2021 (505). He's also the only quarterback in SEC history with over 1,000 completed passes and is fourth in the conference in passing touchdowns with 94.

But when Zach Arnett took over the program after Leach's passing for this season, the new system implemented under offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay did little to no favors for Rogers, whose completion percentage dropped just below 60%. Some of that was also due to injuries that caused him to miss four games.

Once a former three-star recruit, he will now be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the portal, as his experience and will be a benefit to any team void of a reliable signal caller. So, let's look into what could be the best Will Rogers transfer portal destinations.

Miami Hurricanes

Now that Tyler Van Dyke has likewise entered his name into the transfer portal, Miami could find his replacement in it as well. With true sophomore Emory Williams suffering a season-ending arm injury to his non-throwing arm, he should be back in spring. However, Mario Cristobal may not be sold yet on his young quarterback. Entering Year 3, Cristobal needs to make some ground, with close to double-digit wins and a conference title game a near must.

It's also worth noting that Rogers and Cristobal could already be in connection with one another. The Miami coach just recently followed Rogers on the X platform. Shannon Dawson, Miami's offensive coordinator, runs an Air-Raid system similar to what Leach ran.

Florida State Seminoles

We've seen how successful Mike Norvell has been acquiring talent out of the transfer portal. Now that Jordan Travis has exhausted all his eligibility, the Seminoles are going to need someone new behind center. Norvell loves to bring guys in with tons of experience and Rogers certainly fits that bill.

Then again, Norvell could have some options, including his current starting quarterback for the ACC Championship Game and Travis' replacement, Tate Rodemaker. That seems unlikely, though. But there are other options in former four-star freshman AJ Duffy and 2024 commit Luke Kromenhoek.

Auburn Tigers

If Hugh Freeze can't pull off Grayson McCall during this window, like he was supposed to last year, then perhaps Rogers could be the answer that Freeze is needing. Freeze will most likely be hitting the portal heavy in search of a quarterback, as this year's Auburn passing offense was one of the worst in the country. If Rogers stayed in the SEC, he would only continue to obliterate conference records.

Kentucky Wildcats

Most around Starkville seem to believe that Rogers to Kentucky playing under Mark Stoops and offensive coordinator Liam Coen seems like a far-gone conclusion, per Matt Jones of KY Sports Radio. It would make a lot of sense, with Wildcats needing better production out of the quarterback after Devin Leary failed to produce like they hoped he would. Coen also benefits Rogers in that he also runs an Air-Raid system that would most likely prove beneficial to the former Bulldogs quarterback.