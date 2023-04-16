Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to Mississippi State’s live mascot being named after him.

“They’ve named the mascot after me, so I had to come back and see that,” said Prescott, via Sporting News NFL. “For the mascot of Mississippi State, of this university, to be named after me, it’s humbling.

“It’s something I hold very special to me.”

Super Bulldog Weekend, Mississippi State’s spring semester version of fall homecoming, will feature Dak running onto the field at Davis Wade Stadium for a halftime ceremony in his honor, according to Mississippi State. While he will make frequent trips to Starkville, Dak will continue to live in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We love sharing ‘Dak’ with MSU’s fans and friends, but we likewise want him to have some quiet time to rest and spend time with us,” said Bruce Martin of Meridian. “We are committed to giving ‘Dak’ a balanced, happy life – and for him to enjoy his time as Bully.”

Dak Prescott, a former three-star recruit out of Haughton, Louisiana, enrolled with the Bulldogs over an offer from LSU in 2011, according to 247Sports. He has four recorded seasons with the Mississippi State football program, amassing 9,376 passing yards and 70 touchdowns in 49 games.

“This place has always been home to me since I came here at 17 years old,” Prescott said, via MSU. “Being able to come back home, see people that you love and just get this feeling – just the euphoria of it alone is something special.”

Dak Prescott has played in seven seasons for the Cowboys since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He won the Associated Press NFL Rookie of the Year Award over Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after he ended the 2016 season with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and an invitation to the Pro Bowl games. Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021.