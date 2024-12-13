Mississippi State football is beginning its rebuild after a disappointing 2024 campaign. The Bulldogs are grabbing wide receiver Brenen Thompson from the transfer portal, per On3. Thompson previously played at SEC rival Oklahoma.

Thompson finished the 2024 season with 19 receptions for 230 yards, and two touchdowns. He is one of six Oklahoma football wide receivers to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Oklahoma went 6-6 in the school's first SEC campaign.

Mississippi State football struggled even more than the Sooners. The Bulldogs finished dead last in the SEC this past season, with a woeful 2-10 record. Mississippi State didn't win a single conference game, in one of the worst years in school history.

Mississippi State will be Thompson's third school. He started his career at Texas, before coming to Oklahoma before the 2023 season. The wideout set a career-high season record for receptions in 2024.

Mississippi State looks to rebound in 2025 in the SEC

The Bulldogs just didn't have much to be excited about this past season. Mississippi State defeated Eastern Kentucky and UMass, but lost all of its SEC games. The low-point may have been a 34 point blowout at the hands of Toledo.

School coach Jeff Lebby is going into the 2025 season with high expectations to win. Another losing season may end up getting the coach fired. Lebby just finished his first season with the team, and it was certainly one to forget. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, so there's familiarity with Thompson.

The addition of Thompson is certainly good news for Mississippi State fans. The team's offense struggled to move the football this year, and scoring touchdowns was also a problem. Mississippi State scored 20 points or less in five of its 12 games. That just isn't going to be good enough in the SEC, which is filled with teams who can explode for 50 points at will.

Mississippi State opens its 2025 season with Southern Miss, who just hired Coach Charles Huff from Marshall to lead the program. Bulldogs fans are certainly hopeful for brighter days ahead.