The offseason is already in full swing for the Oklahoma football program, as the team recently learned it would be losing quarterback Jackson Arnold in the transfer portal along with wide receiver Nic Anderson, among others. Now, it appears that even more talent is moving out of Norman in search of greener pastures.

“Oklahoma wide receiver JJ Hester has entered the transfer portal,” reported Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports on X, formerly Twitter, working alongside Chris Hummer.

Hester stands at 6'4″ and weighs 200 pounds. He reeled in 14 catches for 315 yards during the 2024 season, a campaign in which the Sooners were decimated by injuries all over the board, but especially at the wide receiver position.

Overall, things didn't exactly go according to plan in 2024 for head coach Brent Venables and company, as the team suffered through some disastrous losses, including a blowout home loss to Tennessee early in the season that was supposed to be somewhat of a measuring stick game for the program.

However, Oklahoma turned its fortunes around late in the year with a blowout win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, effectively eliminating them from the college football playoff in the process and also securing the Sooners bowl eligibility.

It has since been revealed that Oklahoma will take on Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl later this month.

Still, despite those positive vibes to close the season, Oklahoma football fans can't be thrilled to see the vast amount of talent now leaving the team via the transfer portal, a mechanism that has been the subject of intense debate in college football circles over the last few years.

In any case, Oklahoma football will look to close out its season on a high note against Navy on Friday, December 27 from Fort Worth, Texas. That game is slated to kick off at 12:00 PM ET.