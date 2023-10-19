Mississippi State and Arkansas will each look to earn their first SEC win when they square off in Week 8 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. We continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State-Arkansas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs captured a 41-28 win over Western Michigan prior to their bye week, and they sit at 3-3 on the season ahead of four straight conference games. Can Mississippi State move a step closer to bowl eligibility with a key road victory?

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks came up short in a 24-21 defeat at Alabama a week ago. Sam Pittman's squad is on a five-game losing streak, with four of those losses coming by seven points or fewer.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mississippi State-Arkansas Odds

Mississippi State: +6.5 (-105)

Arkansas: -6.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-108)

Under: 48.5 (-112)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Week 8

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread

For Mississippi State to do this, it must have its top two offensive players available – quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'Quavious Marks. Both were injured in the Bulldogs' Week 6 game against Western Michigan, and head coach Zach Arnett said earlier in the week that he had “no update” on either player's status for the game. If they don't play, Mississippi State would turn to dual-threat quarterback Mike Wright to try to add production as a passer and runner.

If Rogers does play, there are at least a few areas on the Arkansas defense that he can exploit. The Razorbacks rank 115th nationally in both yards per completion allowed (13.5) and yards per attempt (8.2), which could help the Mississippi State offense find its groove through the air. This is the type of game that Rogers' top wide receiver, Tulu Griffin, could thrive in. Griffin has notched 29 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns this season, including a seven-catch, 256-yard performance against South Carolina.

Also, while the Bulldogs' biggest weakness has been its consistency on defense, it's not like Arkansas has been a great offensive team to this point. The Razorbacks average just 321.0 yards per game (118th) and allow 3.9 sacks per contest (125th). They've allowed four or more sacks in five straight games. Mississippi State is 37th with 2.7 sacks per game, so the Bulldogs should be able to get pressure on KJ Jefferson early and often.

Something else worth mentioning: Mississippi State has won four out of the last five games in the series.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread

It's hard to imagine Mississippi State finding enough offense if Rogers and Marks are sidelined. Even if only one of them is out, it changes how the Bulldogs run their offense. In the third scenario, if both players are on the field, there are still lots of ways that the Arkansas defense can disrupt what Mississippi State wants to do.

The Razorbacks are also great at getting to the quarterback, as they're averaging 3.0 sacks per game. They have been opportunistic on defense, forcing 11 turnovers through seven games (33rd). Those numbers become even more significant if Rogers isn't under center in this game. Wright can be a dynamic quarterback given his running ability, but Arkansas could make it a challenge to find lots of yards in the passing game.

But back to Jefferson for a second. Yes, Mississippi State has been good at getting into the backfield, but they're facing a quarterback that has no issue scrambling. Jefferson has had 13 or more carries in six straight games – sometimes by design, sometimes by necessity. To add to that, the Bulldogs have been brutal against the pass, ranking 114th in passing yards allowed (263.5), 119th in yards per attempt (8.3), and 132nd in completion percentage allowed (74.2).

The Arkansas offense has not met expectations this season, partly due to running back Rocket Sanders' injury. However, this is a salivating matchup that could allow Jefferson and company to finally put together a breakout performance.

Final Mississippi State-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Arkansas is not as bad as its record indicates. The Razorbacks have played a gauntlet of a schedule, and they lost by seven or fewer points in their three toughest games to this point: at Alabama (24-21), at Ole Miss (27-20), and at LSU (34-31). Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 1-5 against the spread and lost to LSU by 27 and Alabama by 23. Both of those were home games. This is Arkansas's first home game in five weeks, and it should be motivated to quiet the critics.

Final Mississippi State-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -6.5 (-110)