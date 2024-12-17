Missouri football landed a very talented player from the transfer portal. Former West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter committed to the Tigers, per ESPN. Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles star Jeremiah Trotter, a NFL Pro Bowler.

Josiah Trotter posted 92 tackles in the West Virginia football program. He played just one season for West Virginia, but made his mark. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year for 2024.

Trotter's brother Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also played linebacker in college, for Clemson. Jeremiah Jr. is now playing with the Eagles, so it seems Josiah is following in the footsteps of the family business.

Trotter also visited Washington before committing to Missouri football. He should immediately get snaps for the Tigers, who finished the 2024 season with a 9-3 record. Missouri looked to compete for an SEC title this season but wasn't able to win enough games.

Missouri is playing in the Music City Bowl against Iowa.

Missouri has seen a resurgence under Eliah Drinkwitz

The Tigers still had a spectacular 2024 season, but Missouri fans were hoping for something even better. Missouri entered the year coming off a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State. Missouri football also had a star wide receiver in Luther Burden III, who was named preseason First-Team SEC.

Burden did have a great season but it wasn't as exciting as many hoped. The wide receiver posted 676 receiving yards, with 61 catches. He also scored six touchdowns for the Tigers. That production was much lower than in 2023, when Burden posted more than 1,200 yards receiving.

The Tigers started the season ranked but got beat soundly in a few of their games. Missouri lost in a shutout to Alabama, and also got whacked by Texas A&M. Missouri struggled in wins over Vanderbilt, Auburn and Oklahoma.

The three-loss season prevented Missouri from making the College Football Playoff. That's what Tigers fans want with coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who got a contract extension before the 2024 season. The coach has 20 victories in the last two seasons, so things are looking up in Columbia. He also had a 12 win season at Appalachian State.

Missouri football plays Iowa in the bowl game on December 30. The Hawkeyes have a 8-4 record, coming out of the Big Ten.