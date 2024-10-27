Missouri suffered its worst loss of the year to Alabama in Week 9 for multiple reasons. While they failed to put up a single point in the 34-0 rout, their biggest concern came in the first half when quarterback Brady Cook left the game with a hand injury.

The day after the game, the situation would get even worse as Cook is scheduled to undergo further testing on his hand to gauge its severity, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after the game that Cook hurt his hand on the second drive of the game.

Cook was questionable to even make it to the game after leaving early in the team's previous outing against Auburn. In that game, he also exited early after suffering an ankle injury. However, unlike in the Alabama game, Cook would return in the second half against Auburn and guide Missouri to an improbable victory.

Without Cook for most of the game, Missouri's passing game struggled against the Alabama defense. Fifth-year senior Drew Pyne came in to relieve Cook and completed just six of his 12 pass attempts for 42 yards. Overall, the Tigers amounted to just 239 yards of total offense.

The loss to Alabama marked Missouri's second of the year after falling 41-10 to Texas A&M in Week 6. They dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.

Missouri's remaining 2024 schedule

If Cook's injury is more than just a minor sprain — which it appears to be given the team's desire to seek additional testing — he will likely miss the remainder of the 2024 season. The team will take the loss to Alabam into their Week 10 bye week and come out of the break with four games left in the year.

In their remaining four games, Missouri will face Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas to end the year. Most of those games are certainly winnable, even without Cook, but the No. 23-ranked Tigers' playoff hopes would likely die if the star quarterback cannot return to the field.