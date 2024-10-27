Missouri football fell flat on its face in a bad loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Tigers got knocked around at will and lost 34-0 to the Crimson Tide. Missouri had a chance heading into the game to knock Alabama out of the SEC conference race, but couldn't get the job done.

Missouri battled injuries and other problems, including losing their starting quarterback Brady Cook in the game. Despite these issues, the team had a chance to get a big road win and didn't even come close. Here are some reasons why Missouri is the most to blame for this embarrassing loss.

Missouri football didn't target their best offensive option

Missouri's most powerful option on offense is Luther Burden, a wide receiver who was named preseason First Team All-SEC. In the Alabama game, Burden posted just two catches for 15 yards. That's just not acceptable for a player who is one of the most dangerous wideouts in the conference.

Missouri football struggled to find Burden in the offense. The Tigers managed one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory, with just 72 passing yards and 239 total yards of offense.

The Tigers wideout is a key to the team's success. In 2023, Burden posted 86 receptions for 1,212 receiving yards. He was one of the most improved players in the SEC in 2023, and he helped the Tigers go on to win the Cotton Bowl over Ohio State. Burden finished the year with nine touchdown receptions.

The lack of catches for Burden in the Alabama game isn't the only mistake made by Missouri.

Missouri couldn't hold on to the football

The Tigers offense made critical mistakes against Alabama, and that just can't be done when playing the Crimson Tide. Missouri's quarterbacks threw three interceptions to the Alabama defense.

Those three picks killed what could have been promising drives for Missouri football. The first one was especially heart-wrenching; it came just a few plays after backup quarterback Drew Pyne entered the game. That pick completely turned momentum in the game for Missouri, as Alabama scored just a few plays later to take control.

“Offensively, just with Brady’s injury, we just couldn’t ever get in rhythm,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, per the Associated Press. “And obviously the turnovers really put us behind the eight ball, and just put the defense in too many bad spots today.”

There's another reason why Missouri is most to blame for this loss.

The Missouri football defense struggled

Despite the problems with the team's offense, Missouri's defense did nothing to help them. Alabama roared to 486 total yards of offense in this game. Alabama was also well-balanced; the Crimson Tide gained 271 rushing yards and 215 passing yards from Jalen Milroe.

The turnovers definitely played a role in wearing out the Missouri defense. Missouri football started the game forcing Alabama to punt three times in the first four offensive drives. That momentum got dashed however when the interceptions started piling up, and Missouri couldn't get the rest it needed on defense to stop Milroe.

The tensions seemed to run high in this game, as Missouri's coach Drinkwitz appeared to be swearing at some Alabama players at one point. Missouri's players just couldn't channel their emotions in the right way, and everything seemed to fall apart once starter Brady Cook went out. Missouri football fans are certainly hoping Cook is back soon, or this season may fall apart for the Tigers.

Missouri football will try and get it turned around in their next game, against Oklahoma on November 9. The Tigers are now 2-2 in the SEC, and 6-2 overall.