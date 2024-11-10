Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri football hung onto their two-loss record and top 25 ranking with a dramatic win against Oklahoma on Saturday night to improve to 7-2.

After Oklahoma took a seven-point lead with just two minutes left, backup quarterback Drew Pyne led a touchdown drive to tie the game in under one minute, capping it off with a great throw to former Oklahoma wideout Theo Wease Jr. for a touchdown. Then, the Missouri defense stripped Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold and returned the fumble for a game-winning touchdown.

Before Oklahoma made the jump to the SEC this season, legendary head coach Bob Stoops took a shot at Missouri, according to Grant Grubbs of On3 Sports.

“We beat the hell out of Missouri, all of a sudden now we’re supposed to be afraid of them?” Stoops told ESPN, per Grubbs.

However, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers got the last laugh after this one. Drinkwitz fired back at Stoops with a not-so subtle dig after knocking off the Sooners.

“This will be real disappointing to Bob Stoops, but OU doesn’t always whip Missouri’s ass anymore. With that, I’ll open it up for questions,” Drinkwitz said to open his press conference, per Grubbs.

Of course, this version of Oklahoma under Brent Venables isn't exactly the same Oklahoma that Stoops oversaw for all of those glorious years. The Sooners dropped to 5-5 with this loss and are in serious danger of missing out on a bowl game in their first season in the SEC.

On the other hand, this Missouri football team will be playing in a bowl game, and it still has a chance to be playing in an important bowl game. Drinkwitz said after the game that the victory kept Missouri in the playoff hunt, which may be true but in technicality only. Missouri is one of seven SEC teams still in the mix, and they have the least impressive resume of the bunch. As a result, the Tigers will need a ton of chaos all around them in order to sneak into the top 12 by the end of the season.