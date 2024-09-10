We are now through two weeks of the college football season, and we are ready to do it again in week three. The college football season has been a ton of fun already as we have already seen a lot of upsets and we have learned a lot about teams across the country. Contenders are beginning to present themselves, and we have already seen pretenders fall flat (sorry Florida State). So much has happened in just a couple of weeks, and week three is sure to provide more excitement. One game in particular that is going to be a fun one will feature the Missouri football team hosting Boston College.

Week three is almost here, but this will be the fourth week of games as we did have a week zero this year that had a mini slate. Week one and week two have provided some great matchups, but week three is a little bit slim. Missouri vs. Boston College is definitely one of the better matchups of the week, and let’s take a look at some other notable games as well.

ESPN’s College GameDay goes to the best game every week, and they will be at LSU vs. South Carolina for week three. A lot of people would argue that there are better matchups out there, but that will be a good one. Missouri-Boston College is one of just two matchups featuring two ranked teams. The other one will take place on Friday night as Arizona and Kansas State will square off in a crucial Big 12 game.

One good one to watch this weekend will be taking place in Madison, Wisconsin as Alabama will hit the road to take on the Badgers. There are also a couple intriguing rivalry games for former Pac-12 teams as well as Oregon will be playing Oregon State and Washington will battle Washington State.

Other notable matchups include Notre Dame at Purdue and Georgia at Kentucky. There are some decent matchups, but it is a pretty slim week. Conference play begins in week four for most teams, so this is the calm before the storm. However, weeks like this are sometimes the ones that produce the most chaos.

There’s no doubt about it, it’s going to be exciting to see this Missouri football team welcome a ranked Boston College squad. Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Missouri football has a ton of momentum

The job that head coach Eli Drinkwitz has done with this Missouri football team the past two seasons is remarkable. This team wasn’t close to being a competitor before last year, and they are now ranked #6 in the country. It’s extremely impressive to see, and the Tigers are a legit threat in the SEC now. They also look like a College Football Playoff team.

Last year was a breakthrough season for this program, and they are continuing to build their momentum this year. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 10-2 record last year, and they went on to beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl to end 11-2 with a New Year's Six bowl win. It was a great season, but Missouri wants to take things a step further this year.

So far so good for the Tigers as they are 2-0 to start the year. The Tigers have been dominant as they have blown out Murray State and Buffalo, and the defense has been especially impressive as they haven’t given up a point yet. They have a 51-0 win and a 38-0 win. It’s going to be exciting to see Missouri go up against a ranked team this weekend.

Boston College is off to a great start

Not a lot of people were expecting to see Boston College in the top-25 this year, but here they are. The Eagles are off to a great start as they went on the road and upset #10 Florida State in week one, and then they easily handled Duquesne at home in week two with a 56-0 win. Boston College is ranked #23 in the country.

We’re going to find out a lot about the Eagles this weekend. The win against Florida State was good, but the Seminoles also lost as big favorites to Georgia Tech this season. Florida State doesn’t look like a very good football team as they are 0-2 to start the year. Regardless, the Eagles went on the road and handily beat them, so they did their job.

It’s going to be exciting to see what they can do on the road against #6 Missouri this week. Here are three predictions for the game:

Luther Burden will score multiple touchdowns

This is a big game as we have two ranked teams going up against each other, and we are going to see the Missouri football offense on full display. The Tigers have one of the best wide receivers in the country in Luther Burden, and he is going to have a day on Saturday. Burden has two touchdowns so far this season, and he is going to add at least two more on Saturday.

Brady Cook will throw for 300+ yards

Brady Cook is also going to have a big game as he will throw for over 300 yards in this one. The prediction would be for more yards, but the Tigers might run away with this one which would result in Cook coming out of the game. Cook has a ton of weapons to work with and the offense is going to be humming.

Missouri football will win by four scores

Missouri is coming into this one as a big favorite as the spread favors them by 16.5 points, but they will end up covering that with ease. Boston College is off to a great start this year, but they are ranked because of their win over Florida State. The Seminoles are way worse than we thought they would be. It was still a good win, but the Eagles aren’t going to hang with Missouri on the road.

Missouri and Boston College will kick off at 12:45 ET on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be airing on SEC Network.