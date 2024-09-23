Missouri entered Week 4 as a top 10 team, ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll. Less than 24 hours later, they were bumped out of the top 10, now sitting just outside at No. 11.

The Tigers have been trending downward over the last couple of weeks, thanks to some narrow escapes that could have easily left them at 2-2. In Week 3, they had to fend off a late-game comeback against ACC’s Boston College to win 27-21. Then this past week, fellow SEC member Vanderbilt took them to double overtime before Missouri finally sealed the victory.

Then again, maybe Boston College and Vanderbilt aren't the bottom dwellers of their respective conferences, as many assumed heading into the season. But with the expectations Missouri carried as a top 10 SEC team, they shouldn't be facing such near upsets.

Still, 4-0 is undefeated, no matter how you slice it, and everything is still ahead for Missouri this season. They’re still in playoff contention after a month of play. However, if you're a Tigers fan, two close calls in back-to-back weeks have likely sparked some concern.

By SEC standards, the schedule remains manageable, but conference play is about to ramp up significantly (outside of a nonconference game against UMass). That includes a matchup this weekend with a now No. 24-ranked Texas A&M team. Is it time to worry?

What's wrong with kicker Blake Craig?

While Blake Craig's 37-yarder in the second overtime ended up being the game-winner for Missouri, the Tigers' kicker could have sealed the game much earlier on Saturday.

Part of the reason Missouri found itself in a tight spot with Vanderbilt was due to Craig’s three missed field goals, including 40- and 46-yard attempts in the fourth quarter. Craig finished the day 3-for-6.

This wasn’t the first time Missouri’s freshman kicker has struggled this season. While he was perfect in the win against Boston College, going 4-for-4, he has had his share of issues. In Week 2 against Buffalo, Craig missed two field goals from 40-plus yards, finishing 1-for-3.

These may just be early freshman struggles, but the Tigers will need Craig to correct these issues moving forward. Nine points worth of missed opportunities in the SEC is a lot to make up for, especially with tougher competition on the horizon.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to trust him,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said, per the Kansas City Star. “It’s a learning lesson. Can’t get too high, can’t get too low. Last week, we’re SEC Player (of) the Week; this week, we’re not, so we’re somewhere in the middle, and just like the rest of us, starting with me, we’ve got to get better this week.”

Mental mistakes, costly penalties still need to be cleaned up

Against Boston College in Week 3, eight penalties for 91 yard, Drinkwitz had seen enough. Those penalties nearly cost the Tigers the game against the Eagles. While they were cleaned up against the Commodores — three for 33 yards — when they did come, they usually came at the worst times.

One in particular was linebacker Chuck Hicks roughing the passer penalty in the first overtime that ended up giving Vanderbilt a 13-yard gain in a drive they would eventually score on.

Again, hopefully this issue is getting resolved but through the first four games now, the Tigers have 28 penalties for 248 yards.

Did Missouri fool everybody with 2-0 start?

Missouri is now back in the spot where they began the season, ranked No. 11 in the country. The Tigers seemed to gain an early advantage over teams like Florida State and others who dropped in the polls after rough starts, allowing Missouri to climb into the top 10.

In their first two games, Missouri dominated inferior opponents Murray State and Buffalo by a combined score of 89-0. However, once a Power 4 conference team appeared on the schedule, with Boston College and then Vanderbilt, Missouri was quickly tested.

This could be partly due to the defense still adjusting to new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, who replaced Blake Baker from last season. Whatever the reason, Missouri’s defense has allowed 21 second-half and overtime points over their last two games.

But overall, are we being fooled by last year’s 11-2 success? Remember, Missouri hasn’t produced back-to-back double-digit win seasons since 2013 and 2014, only the second time in program history they’ve achieved that feat (the first being in 2007 and 2008). After the 2014 season, Missouri had just two winning seasons before last year, which was also the first time head coach Eli Drinkwitz won more than six games.

Now Missouri faces one of the toughest environments in college football in two weeks at Kyle Field, where they will take on No. 24 Texas A&M. The Tigers better hope they’ve tightened things up by then.