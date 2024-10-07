It's always the weeks that you least expect… when looking at the college football week six slate, it looked like this was going to be one of the worst weeks of the season in terms of entertaining games. There was just one top-25 matchup as the Missouri football team traveled to play Texas A&M, and that was definitely an important matchup that we will be discussing. However, there ended up being a ton of good games, and a ton of upsets. The biggest: Alabama going on the road and losing against Vanderbilt.

There is always a week in the season like this one where there aren't a ton of marquee matchups, so ESPN's College GameDay goes to a new location instead of the biggest game. Missouri-Texas A&M was the biggest game of the week, but College GameDay went to Cal-Miami. Cal fans have taken the college football world by storm this year with their social media antics, also know as the Calgorithm. Bears fans didn't disappoint with the pregame show in town.

That Cal-Miami game definitely ended up being the best game of the week in the ACC. The Bears were absolutely dominating at home and it looked like they were on their way to a statement win. They led 35-10 late in the third quarter, but the Hurricanes came all the way back and won the game 39-38. Insanity.

SMU also upset #22 Louisville, and that was the second straight loss for the Cardinals.

In the Big Ten, we saw two ranked teams go down against unranked squads. Washington defended home turf and beat #10 Michigan in a rematch of last year's national championship game, and #11 USC fell on the road against Minnesota. The Trojans loss was especially surprising to see, and it has also overall been a bit of a shock to see Michigan's fall off after winning it all last year.

Only one ranked team was in action this week in the Big 12, and it was #16 Iowa State. The Cyclones easily handled business against Baylor.

The SEC was the conference of chaos in week six. The ninth ranked Missouri football team got absolutely thrashed on the road against Texas A&M, and then we saw two top-five teams go down to unranked teams. Alabama suffered the biggest upset loss of the season as they shockingly went down against Vanderbilt, and #4 Tennessee couldn't take care of business on the road against Arkansas.

All in all, this was a shocking week of college football. There were multiple teams that went down in games that no one thought they had any chance of losing. Alabama obviously sticks out the most, but there were upsets all over college football this past weekend. It seems like we always have one or two weeks in a college football season where pure chaos breaks out, and this was definitely one of those weeks.

Because of said chaos, the blowout loss that Missouri suffered on the road against Texas A&M didn't get talked about as much it would have had there not been so many upsets. The ninth ranked Tigers were slight underdogs heading into this game as they hadn't looked all that good despite being undefeated coming into this matchup, but a 41-10 loss was not what many people were expecting. This game was a disaster.

This certainly didn't end up having a big impact on the game, but Missouri did get behind the 8-ball in this game because of some questionable officiating. An obvious missed pass interference ended their first drive, and had it been called, the Tigers would've been in a good position to score.

Then, Luther Burden scored a huge touchdown to make it 10-7, and it was the big momentum shift that Missouri needed. However, it was called off due to an offensive lineman going about four yards beyond the line of scrimmage. An ineligible player downfield penalty was called, but we sometimes see some leeway on a call like that if it had no impact on the play at all, which was the case there. That penalty seemed to get in the head of Tigers players, and it was all downhill from there.

Missouri's defense had no answer for the Texas A&M offense as the Aggies were driving up and down the field with no issues all game long. They had a 34-0 lead before the Tigers scored any points. Missouri made it 34-7 in the third quarter and they kicked a meaningless field goal with eight seconds left, and they lost 41-10. It was ugly.

At the end of the day, this one is on coaching, and it was crystal clear because of some things that Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz said during the week. He didn't plan well for this game, and neither did his coordinators. The entire staff needs to be better.

Eli Drinkwitz didn't plan enough for Conner Weigman

Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman got injured during the Aggies' week one loss against Notre Dame, and Marcel Reed has been playing QB since. Reed was able to help lead the team to four straight wins, and Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri football staff were planning on Reed to start in this game. However, Texas A&M made it known that Weigman was healthy and he was listed as a co-starter, but Drinkwitz wasn't buying it.

Drinkwitz called the report “semantics” during the week and clearly didn't expect Conner Weigman to play. Well, Weigman did play, and he absolutely torched the Missouri defense. Drinkwitz has to be better as a head coach. His comments suggest that he didn't do a good enough job preparing for Weigman. Weigman went 18/22 for 276 yards.

This is also on defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. It is also his job to have this defense ready for anything that Texas A&M might bring to the table, and he clearly didn't do a good enough job doing that. This loss was an all-around coaching blunder by Missouri.

Heading into the season, it looked like Missouri could have a real chance to compete in the SEC. Well, they looked far from a threat on Saturday, and if they want to turn things around, it starts at the top with the coaches.