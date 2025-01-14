ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Missouri and Florida. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Florida prediction and pick.

The No. 8 Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC) host the Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) on Tuesday night in a pivotal SEC matchup at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida enters on a 2-game home winning streak and boasts one of the nation's top offenses, averaging 86.2 points per game. The Gators are led by Walter Clayton Jr. (17.2 PPG) and Alex Condon, who's averaging a double-double. Missouri comes in hot, having won 8 of their last 10 games, including an upset over then-No. 1 Kansas. The Tigers' efficient offense, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.2% from three, will test Florida's stingy defense that allows just 68.5 points per game. Key for Missouri will be Marques Warrick's three-point shooting. This clash features two of the SEC's top teams and could have significant implications for conference standings. Florida's home-court advantage may prove decisive in what should be a high-scoring, competitive affair.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri is primed to secure a victory against Florida in their SEC showdown on Tuesday. The Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) have demonstrated impressive offensive efficiency this season, shooting 49.7% from the field and ranking third in the SEC with a 37.2% success rate from beyond the arc. Led by key players like Marques Warrick, who boasts a 46.2% shooting percentage from three, Missouri's ability to stretch the floor will be crucial against Florida's defense. Additionally, their recent form, winning eight of their last ten games, showcases their momentum heading into this matchup.

Defensively, Missouri has also improved significantly, allowing an average of just 68.5 points per game. Their ability to force turnovers and capitalize on fast-break opportunities will be essential against a Florida team that has shown vulnerabilities in recent outings. While Florida boasts a strong home record and rebounding prowess, Missouri's balanced attack and depth could exploit any defensive lapses. If the Tigers can maintain their shooting efficiency and apply pressure on Florida's key players, they have a solid chance to emerge victorious in Gainesville, marking a significant statement win in SEC play.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Florida Gators are primed to extend their impressive home winning streak against the Missouri Tigers in their upcoming matchup. Florida's stellar 15-1 record, including a perfect 8-0 at home, demonstrates their dominance at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators' high-powered offense, averaging 86.2 points per game, will pose a significant challenge for Missouri's defense. Florida's ability to shoot efficiently from beyond the arc, with a 33.9% three-point percentage, coupled with their strong free-throw shooting at 72%, gives them multiple ways to score and maintain leads. Additionally, Florida's rebounding advantage, pulling down 43.5 boards per game compared to Missouri's 31.7, will be crucial in controlling the tempo and limiting second-chance opportunities for the Tigers.

Defensively, Florida has been formidable, holding opponents to just 64.8 points per game and a 36.9% field goal percentage. This stingy defense will be key in containing Missouri's offensive threats, particularly after the Tigers' recent 75-66 victory over Vanderbilt. The Gators' depth and balanced scoring attack, with multiple players capable of reaching double figures, will keep Missouri's defense on its heels throughout the game. With the home crowd behind them and their superior offensive and defensive statistics, Florida is well-positioned to secure a victory against Missouri and further solidify their standing in the competitive SEC.

Final Missouri-Florida Prediction & Pick

As the Missouri Tigers prepare to face the Florida Gators on Tuesday, they enter the matchup as significant underdogs, currently receiving +10.5 points. However, Missouri has demonstrated resilience this season, boasting a strong 13-3 record and a recent victory over Vanderbilt. The Tigers' offensive efficiency is noteworthy, as they shoot 49.7% from the field and rank third in the SEC with a 37.2% three-point shooting percentage. If they can maintain this shooting accuracy and capitalize on Florida's defensive lapses, they have a chance to keep the game competitive.

On the other hand, Florida (15-1) has been dominant at home, riding two wins in a row and a win in 9 out of their last 10 games. They average 86.3 points per game and lead the SEC in rebounding, which could pose challenges for Missouri. However, if the Tigers can leverage their perimeter shooting and disrupt Florida's rhythm defensively, they may cover the spread. Missouri's recent form shows they can compete with top teams, and if they can limit turnovers and control the boards, expect them to keep it close against the Gators. Ultimately, while Florida is heavily favored to win, Missouri's potential for an upset should not be underestimated as they keep the game close to cover the spread on the road.

Final Missouri-Florida Prediction & Pick: Missouri +10.5 (-102), Under 156.5 (-110)