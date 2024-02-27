Missouri is still looking for their first SEC win as they face Florida. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Florida prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Missouri comes into the game sitting at 8-19 on the season, but still 0-14 in conference play. They have not won a game since beating Central Arkansas at the end of December. Still, they have had some close games as of late. They lost by just three to Ole Miss recently, and then it was a five-point loss to Tennessee in the game after that. The last time out was more of the struggles though, falling to Arkansas on the road by 15.
Meanwhile, Florida comes in at 19-8 on the year, while sitting 9-5 in conference play. They come in as a winner of four of the last five, with the only loss being a five-point loss to a 13th-ranked Alabama on the road. Last time out, they faced Vanderbilt and would win 77-64. This will be the second time these two teams have faced. In the first game, Missouri kept it close in the first half, trailing by just three, but Florida would be strong in the second, winning 79-67.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Missouri-Florida Odds
Missouri: +13.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +680
Florida: -13.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -1100
Over: 155.5 (-105)
Under: 155.5 (-115)
How to Watch Missouri vs. Florida
Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT
TV: SEC Network
TV: SEC Network
Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win
Missouri comes in ranked 146th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They rank 129th on offense, but 180th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Missouri is 202nd in the nation in points scored per game while sitting 188th in effective field goal percentage. The offense is led by Sean East II. He comes in with 17.0 points per game while shooting well. He is shooting 52.4 percent from the floor, while also shooting 47.0 percent from three this year. East is also the leader in assists per game, with 4.2 assists per game this year. Joining him in shooting well is Tamar Bates. Bates averages 13.6 points per game and is shooting 49.8 percent from the floor, while also shooting 39.2 percent from three this year. Noah Carter rounds out the top scorers, coming in with 11.7 points per game this year.
On the glass, Missouri is 334th in rebounds per game. With Caleb Grill still out of the lineup, it is Noah Carter who leads the way on the boards. He comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game this year. Aidan Shaw is second on the team in rebounds, with 3.6 per game this year.
On defense, there are some positives. While Missouri sits 248th in points allowed per game, they are 20th in blocks per game, while sitting 67th in steals per game. It is Shaw who leads the way here too. He has 1.3 blocks per game this year. Anthony Robinson leads the way in steals coming in with 1.3 steals per game this year, while Sean East II comes in with 1.1 steals per game this year.
Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win
Florida is sitting 27th in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 14th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 82nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits seventh in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting first in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is shooting 43.9 percent from the field this year, scoring 16.9 points per game this year. He also comes in with 2.7 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 15.0 points per game this year, while also having 5.0 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been solid from the field, shooting 56.1 percent this year, while scoring 13.0 points per game on the year. Further, four of the five leaders in minutes are averaging over ten points per game this year.
Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. They are also fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 7.8 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 6.6 rebounds per game this year.
Florida sits 304th in the nation in opponent points per game this year but sits 84th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Riley Kugel leads the way with 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Tyrese Samuel comes in with 1.1 steals per game, while also having a block per game this year.
Final Missouri-Florida Prediction & Pick
Not only is Missouri losing, they are failing to cover as well. In SEC play they are 3-13 against the spread, although two of the three have come in the last three games. Florida has covered the spread in five of their last seven games, but both misses were at home. They did cover last time against Missouri, winning by 22 on a spread of 7.5. Where Florida has struggled is against teams that can score well. This is not the case in this one, take Florida.
Final Missouri-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -13.5 (-114)