Missouri looks to rebound from a loss as they visit UMass. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-UMass prediction and pick.

Missouri enters the game at 4-1 this year. They opened up with dominating wins over Murray State and Buffalo before facing Boston College. It would be a tight game with Boston College, but Missouri would come away with a 27-21 victory. They would then face Vanderbilt, and it would take double overtime to pull off the 30-27 victory. Last time out, they were dominated. Texas A&M took a 24-0 at the half and would extend it to 34-0. Missouri would fall 41-10.

Meanwhile, UMass is 1-5 on the year. They opened up with losses to Eastern Michigan, Toledo, and Buffalo before their first win of the year. They would face Central Connecticut, scoring in the fourth quarter to take the 35-31 victory. They have since lost two straight, falling to Miami (OH) and Northern Illinois on the road.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-UMass Odds

Missouri: -27.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -4500

UMass: +27.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +1600

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Missouri vs. UMass

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri has been led by Brady Cook. Cook has completed 105 of 165 passes this year. He has thrown for 1,132 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Cook has just one interception this year, while he has been sacked ten times. Cook has also been solid on the ground this year, running for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Theo Wease Jr. He has 28 receptions for 359 yards on the year while scoring once. The big play threat has been Luther Burden III. Burden has 26 receptions for 339 yards. He has also scored four times this year. Rounding out the top receivers is Marquis Johnson. He has 12 receptions for 117 yards. In the running game, Nate Noel has led the way. He has 79 carries this year for 471 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Carroll has also run well. He has 43 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri is 40th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 26th in opponent yards per game while sitting 58th against the rush and 33rd against the pass. Marvin Burks Jr. has led the way. He is second on the team with 24 tackles, while also having a pass breakup and an interception. Further, Chris McClellan is third on the team in tackles and has 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Finally, Khalil Jacobs has two sacks on the year to lead the team.

Why UMass Could Cover The Spread/Win

UMass has been led by Taisun Phommachanh. Phommachanh has completed 104 passes on 181 attempts this year. He has 1,280 yards and seven touchdown passes this year. Further, he has thrown just three interceptions. He has been sacked 20 times this year. Still, Phommachanh leads the team in rushing this year. He has run the ball 86 times for 252 yards and a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Jakobie Keeney-James has led the way. He has 24 receptions this year for 493 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jacquon Gibson has 16 receptions on the year for 193 yards. Finally, T.Y. Harding has seven receptions on the year for 167 yards. He has also scored three times this year. In the running game, Jalen John and CJ Hester have led the way outside of Phommachanh. John has 60 carries for 210 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hester has 50 carries for 208 yards and two scores.

UMass is 96th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 38th in opponent yards per game. They are 95th against the rush, but 16th against the pass. Jalen Stewart leads the team in tackles this year while having half and sack and two pass breakups. Meanwhile, Tyler Rudolph is third on the team in tackles while having three pass breakups on the year. UMass has just five sacks on the year, but no player has more than one sack this year. Further, UMass has five takeaways on the year, with Isaiah Rutherford having an interception and a forced fumble. Ryan Barners and Jalen Harrell both have an interception as well.

Final Missouri-UMass Prediction & Pick

Even though Missouri was upset last week, the odds have them as a heavy favorite against UMass. The Missouri offense has been solid this year. They are 69th in opponent points per game while sitting 48th in yardage. UMass has been giving up a ton of points this year. They are giving up 31.4 points per game this year while also giving up 5.7 yards per play this year. UMass will continue to struggle on defense in this one. Take Missouri to cover.

