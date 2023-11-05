Rapper Missy Elliott makes history by becoming the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

History was made at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony as Missy Elliott became the first-ever female rapper to be inducted.

Queen Latifah described Elliot as “avant-garde without even trying” who presented the honor to the rapper, the Associated Press reported.

“Trust me, nothing sounded the same after Missy Elliott came on the scene,” Latifah recalled. “Nothing. All the kick snares, everything changed. The bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that's because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who's always looking ahead.”

Elliott was emotional during her speech as she talked about the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. “To be standing here, it means so much to me,” she said.

Regarding her other inductees, Eliott said, “I'm honored just to be in a room with you all.”

Additionally, the rap star disclosed that her mom had never seen her perform live until the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. She said, “I never wanted my mother to come to a show to hear me curse because she goes to church.”

Missy joined an impressive group of inductees. They included Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, and more.

The awards ceremony streamed live for the first time, according to Entertainment Weekly. It was on-demand or on Disney+. Also, you could listen to the audio version through Apple Music 1.

Missy Elliott's making history marks only the beginning as more and more female rappers emerge and will surely be inducted in the future.