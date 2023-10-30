One of the MCU's Spider-Man films and the final episodes of Loki Season 2 are coming to Disney+ next month.
Coming to Disney+ in November 2023
November 1
- Firebuds (Season 2, 5 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 23, 10 episodes)
- Kiff (Season 1, 3 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 3 episodes)
- Behind the Attraction (Season 2 premiere)
- The Three Detectives
November 2
- Loki (Season 2, Episode 5)
November 3
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — The 2023 class of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius will be inducted.
- Marvel Studios Legends (New Episodes) — Ahead of The Marvels' release date, Disney+ will catch MCU fans up with the three heroes.
- “Carol Danvers”
- “Kamala Khan”
- “Monica Rambeau”
- Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 8)
November 6
- JFK: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 episodes)
November 7
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live at 8/7c)
November 8
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, 6 episodes)
- Daddies on Request (Premiere)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episodes 1-2)
November 9
- Loki (Season 2 Finale)
November 10
- Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 9)
November 14
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live at 8/7c)
November 15
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts; Season 2, 22 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 8 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 6, 8 episodes)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 3)
November 17
- Dancing Through the Snow (Premiere)
- Goosebumps (Season 1 Finale; Episode 10)
November 20
- Incredible Animal Journeys (Season 1, 6 episodes)
November 21
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live 8/7c)
November 22
- Hailey's on It! (Season 1, 3 episodes)
- Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 6 episodes)
- Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 episodes)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 4)
November 23
- The Naughty Nine
November 28
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live at 8/7c)
November 29
- Life Below Zero (Season 21, 11 episodes)
- Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (Season 1, 6 episodes)
- Mickey's Christmas Tales (Shorts; Season 1, 5 episodes)
- Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 5)