One of the MCU's Spider-Man films and the final episodes of Loki Season 2 are coming to Disney+ next month.

Coming to Disney+ in November 2023

November 1

Firebuds (Season 2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 3 episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2 premiere)

The Three Detectives

November 2

Loki (Season 2, Episode 5)

November 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — The 2023 class of Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius will be inducted.

Marvel Studios Legends (New Episodes) — Ahead of The Marvels' release date, Disney+ will catch MCU fans up with the three heroes. “Carol Danvers” “Kamala Khan” “Monica Rambeau”

Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 8)

November 6

JFK: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 episodes)

November 7

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live at 8/7c)

November 8

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Daddies on Request (Premiere)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episodes 1-2)

November 9

Loki (Season 2 Finale)

November 10

Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 9)

November 14

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live at 8/7c)

November 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts; Season 2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 6, 8 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 3)

November 17

Dancing Through the Snow (Premiere)

Goosebumps (Season 1 Finale; Episode 10)

November 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (Season 1, 6 episodes)

November 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live 8/7c)

November 22

Hailey's on It! (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 6 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 4)

November 23

The Naughty Nine

November 28

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32; Live at 8/7c)

November 29