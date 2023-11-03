Olivia Rodrigo will perform with one of her heroes, Sheryl Crow, and see her favorite band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Olivia Rodrigo will have her dreams come true when she attends the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

“We can be heroes, just for one day”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Rodrigo revealed that multiple wishes are granted with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. First, she will perform with Sheryl Crow. When the announcement of Rodrigo's performance was initially made, they teased that she would be performing “with one of her heroes.” Turns out, that was Crow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

But Rodrigo also wanted to attend this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony because her favorite band is being inducted: Rage Against the Machine. “I want to go to the Rock [and Roll] Hall of Fame so bad because they're getting inducted,” she revealed.

Stevie Nicks will also perform at the ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo has become a global pop sensation. She is hot off of the release of her sophomore album, Guts. The album has spent seven weeks on the Billboard 200 chart — peaking at the top spot upon its debut. In 2024, Rodrigo will take the album on tour and visit arenas across North America and Europe.

She got her start on Disney Channel. Rodrigo led the show Bizaardvark from 2016 until 2019. She would then go on to lead the first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. Upon releasing her debut album, Sour, which won a Grammy, she has become an icon. She's come a long way from Disney Channel to sharing the stage with her heroes.