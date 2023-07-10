The 2023 MLB Draft is underway, and we've already seen history made. That history did not involve the Boston Red Sox, who held the 14th overall pick in the first round this year. However, the Red Sox are certainly happy with their selection of Virginia catcher Kyle Teel with that pick.

And it seems like Teel is ecstatic about his selection in the MLB Draft. Speaking with reporters following the pick, the new Red Sox draft pick made his feelings quite clear. “I couldn’t be happier I’m going to Boston,” he said, via Boston Globe reporter Alex Speier.

The selection likely didn't come as a surprise to Teel, either. He revealed to reporters that he and Boston have remained in communication going back to his days in high school. The Virginia product also shared his excitement about working with former Red Sox star Jason Varitek.

It's easy to see why the Red Sox had an interest in Teel, to begin with. Many around the game of baseball believe the Virginia catcher could develop into an All-Star behind the plate. If that happens in a Boston uniform, he'd be the first All-Star backstop for the team since Victor Martinez in 2010.

“Kyle is a guy that we had very high on our board for obvious reasons,” Red Sox director of amateur scouting Devin Pearson told reporters on Sunday, via MLB.com. “He had an unbelievable 2023 season offensively and is arguably one of the best college athletes in the Draft. We think he’s going to be really valuable for us.”

The 2023 MLB Draft is just getting started. Sunday concludes with Round 2, and Rounds 3 through 10 happen on Monday. The 2023 MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11 through 20.