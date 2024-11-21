The New York Yankees' superstar Aaron Judge has officially been crowned the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player, marking the second time the Yankees captain has taken home baseball’s top individual honor in three seasons, and he did it unanimously in 2024. With this award, Judge joins the elite ranks of Yankees legends like Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, and Mickey Mantle (the only other Yankee to win it unanimously) as one of the few Bronx Bombers to win multiple MVP awards.

Judge’s dominant 2024 campaign left little doubt he was the most deserving candidate. The towering right fielder led Major League Baseball in several offensive categories, including home runs (58), RBIs (144), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.701), and OPS (1.159). His incredible production nearly broke his own Yankees franchise record of 62 home runs, set during his historic 2022 season.

“We’re watching a historically great player now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Judge launched his 58th homer late in the season. “His power speaks for itself, but he takes so much pride in being a well-rounded hitter. Year in and year out, he’s always finding ways to improve, which is what makes him special.”

Aaron Judge wins AL MVP, first Yankee since Alex Rodriguez to win two

Judge faced stiff competition for the award from Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Yankees teammate Juan Soto. Witt dazzled with a well-rounded season, earning a Gold Glove at shortstop, leading the league with a .332 batting average, and delivering 32 home runs and 31 stolen bases. Soto, meanwhile, excelled in his first full season in pinstripes, posting a .989 OPS, 41 homers, and leading the AL with 128 runs scored. Witt finished in second place with 30 second place votes, and Soto in third.

While both Witt and Soto had remarkable seasons, Judge’s combination of power, patience, and leadership proved unmatched. He not only carried the Yankees to another AL East title but also established himself as the centerpiece of one of the league’s most potent lineups.

Judge’s second MVP award further cements his legacy as one of the greatest players in Yankees history. His remarkable consistency at the plate and ability to perform under pressure have made him a fan favorite and a cornerstone of the franchise. Despite a quiet conclusion to the regular season and a challenging playoff performance (.184 average with three home runs), Judge’s impact over 162 games could not be overlooked.

The 2024 season wasn’t without its challenges for Judge and the Yankees. They ultimately fell short in their quest for a World Series title, losing to the Dodgers in five games. However, Judge’s leadership and contributions throughout the year kept the team competitive and poised for future success.

With two MVP awards now under his belt, Aaron Judge has etched his name among baseball’s all-time greats. His blend of power, patience, and defensive prowess ensures he will remain a central figure in the Yankees’ quest for their next championship. As Judge continues to set the standard for excellence, Yankees fans can take pride in knowing they are witnessing one of the most extraordinary careers in franchise—and baseball—history.