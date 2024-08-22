Former MLB pitcher Al Leiter told Dan Patrick he can't imagine experiencing what Pittsburgh Pirates star rookie pitcher Paul Skenes went through in July. Seven innings amid a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers, Skenes was pulled out of the game by Pirates manager Derek Shelton. It made Al Leiter ponder what he would do in that particular situation.
Patrick asked Leiter how a younger version of Al would have conducted himself in Skenes' shoes the moment his manager called on the bullpen while making his way to the mound, via the Dan Patrick Show.
“I’ll tell you what, if Rene Lachemann, my manager on the Marlins pulled me there,” Leiter said. “He might’ve beat me up, but I would have not let him take me out of the game.”
Patrick laughed but Leiter was not kidding around.
“I’d just run out on the field,” Leiter continued. “It would be like Little League, they’d be coming out, and I’d start running out to center field, it’d be like Little League. No, you’re not taking me out.”
Leiter, a two-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion left-handed starting pitcher who played for the Toronto Blue Jays (1992, 1993) and Florida Marlins (1997), threw a no-hitter as a member of the Marlins in 1996. He now serves as a national baseball analyst for the MLB Network.