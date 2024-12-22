The baseball world is mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, one of the greatest players in MLB history and a legend of the Oakland A’s. Henderson passed away at 65, leaving behind a legacy as baseball’s all-time stolen base king and a player who embodied the spirit of Oakland both on and off the field.

Tributes poured in from former teammates, sports icons, and fans worldwide. Magic Johnson expressed his sorrow on X, formerly Twitter. “I’m saddened to hear about the passing of one of my baseball heroes, Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson! Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time. May he rest in peace!”

Dennis Eckersley, Henderson’s former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, also shared his thoughts. “I’m very sad about the loss of my friend, teammate, and fellow Hall of Famer. We were two Bay Area boys. I was proud to play with him. He was the greatest player I ever played with,” Eckersley said. “I cherished our recent times together both in Cooperstown and at the Oakland Coliseum. My condolences to his family.”

The MLB world mourns the loss of MLB legend Rickey Henderson

Henderson, a native of Oakland, spent the bulk of his illustrious career with the A’s and is widely regarded as the greatest player in the franchise’s history. Known for his unparalleled speed, power, and flair, Henderson played a pivotal role in the A’s success during the late 1980s, including their 1989 World Series championship. In the ALCS that year, he hit .400 with two home runs and was named series MVP.

Another close friend and former teammate, Dave Stewart, shared an emotional tribute, highlighting their deep bond. “I can’t explain what someone who was present in every memory, childhood to today, means to me or what it means to cope with having no more tomorrows alongside him. Rickey Henderson was the best ball player many know, but that is nothing in comparison to the brother he is to me.”

Henderson’s death came as a shock to many. Despite being 65, he maintained the same impressive physique and energy that characterized his playing days. Reports indicate that Henderson had been hospitalized with breathing problems, and sources said he had pneumonia, though no official cause of death has been revealed.

The Henderson family released a statement through the A’s, expressing their gratitude to fans and friends for their support. “In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us.”

Rickey Henderson’s passing marks the end of an era for baseball, but his incredible achievements, electric playing style, and deep connection to the city of Oakland will ensure his legacy lives on for generations.