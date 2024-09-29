As the 2024 regular season comes to a close, the final two NL Wild Card spots are still up for grabs. The San Diego Padres have already clinched the first wild card slot, but their division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks, are up for one of the remaining spots. Two NL East rivals in the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are also in the hunt. As Sunday's games progress, the playoff picture should get clearer. The different scenarios were broken down by ESPN's Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

“The upshot: The Braves are in a very good position,” reported Passan on the social media site. “The Mets control their own destiny. And the Diamondbacks need quite a bit of help.”

Eight different scenarios are in play, and the Diamondbacks do need help in all of them. The likeliest paths have Atlanta and New York making the dance, with Arizona on the outside looking in. Yet, there is a lot that can happen on Sunday and on Monday, when the Mets and Braves are scheduled to play in a doubleheader. Both of those games could still be played depending on what happens Sunday. Which of these three teams will make it into the annual gauntlet?

How can Mets, Braves and Diamondbacks clinch playoff spots?

Starting with the Diamondbacks, who need the most help to get in the postseason in each of the eight scenarios. If both the Mets and Braves win today and Arizona loses, then the defending NL champions are out of the dance. They need one or both teams to lose on Sunday in order to have a chance. A variety of different options can get the Diamondbacks into the playoffs, but they definitely do need some help from their fellow contenders and the teams they are playing Sunday.

The Mets are certainly in control of their own hopes. If they win, they are in. Plain and simple. Shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Pete Alonso have helped to pace a solid New York offense, and beating the Milwaukee Brewers today would get them into a great position. Winning today and one of tomorrow's games against their division rivals in Atlanta would get them into the postseason.

The Braves look poised to return to the playoffs once again. If they win today, they are in. Also, plain and simple. One of the games tomorrow would still be necessary. Winning the first game tomorrow would likely make the second game unnecessary, as it would just be for seeding purposes.

It all comes down to today's results. Will the Braves and Mets return to the playoffs? Will the Diamondbacks be able to get in and defend their NL title? Winning is the easiest path to solidifying their respective chances. Sunday's scenarios just go to show how much fun late season baseball can be.