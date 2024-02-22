We're here to share our MLB odds series and make an Atlanta Braves over under win total prediction for the 2024 season.

The Braves had a great regular season. There were so many players in their lineup who had great seasons that helped them get to 104 wins. First, Matt Olson had 54 home runs, 139 RBIs, and 127 runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. had 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 149 runs. Likewise, Austin Riley had 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 117 runs. Marcell Ozuna added 40 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 84 runs. Finally, Ozzie Albies had 33 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 96 runs.

Spencer Strider led a rotation that was above average for the majority of the season. He finished 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA over 32 games started. Now, he hopes to run it back along with any new players the Braves got.

Jarred Kelenic comes over after a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Also, the Braves added to their pitching staff. Aaron Bummer comes over in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Reynaldo Lopez is new in town after signing as a free agent after a few years with the Cleveland Guardians. Furthermore, Chris Sale will try and stay healthy as he joins the Atlanta rotation.

The first highlight on the Braves' schedule is in April when they head to Minute Maid Park for a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The Braves will end the month against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Additionally, the Braves will play a potential World Series preview when they visit Camden Yards on June 11 to face the Baltimore Orioles. They will head to the Bronx a week later to face the New York Yankees.

The biggest NL highlights will, of course, be against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First, they will open the season on March 28 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and play them again in July and August. The Braves will welcome the Dodgers to Truist Park on May 3 but not head to Chavez Ravine until September 13.

Here are the Win Total MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 101.5 Wins: -105

Under 101.5 Wins: -115

Why Braves Will Win 101.5 Games

One of the main reasons why the Braves will win 102 games is because of their potent lineup. Ultimately, you have to look at the best four hitters. We have Albies, Riley, Olson, and Acuna all threatening to hit one out of the yard every night. Then, there is Sean Murphy. The catcher his 21 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 65 runs last season while playing most of the starts behind the plate. Therefore, expect him to do more.

Don't forget about Max Fried. Amazingly, the ace continues to produce and has now become the second-best starter in the rotation behind Strider as he rotates behind four excellent pitches. What you get from Strider is a starter that can heave a 97-MPH fastball, along with good secondary options.

But the bullpen also has some weapons. First, there is Raisel Iglesias. He went 5-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 33 saves last season. Then, there is AJ Minter. The setup man was excellent last year. Ultimately, he brings a heavy combo of a fastball and a cutter that constantly leaves hitters dazed and confused. Joe Jimenez is another weapon in the pen that has a fastball and slider combo that is exceptional.

Why Braves Won't Win 101.5 Games

The Braves won't win 102 games because there are so many question marks in their rotation beyond Strider and Fried. Unfortunately, Charlie Morton is another year older and has lost a lot of the stuff that used to make him a near-elite pitcher. Sale cannot stay healthy. Also, Bryce Elder is not the best pitcher for any situation. The Braves need an answer for the back of their rotation.

The depth of this team is bad. Yes, they have at least five elite players in their lineup who are all a threat for 30 home runs. But you need to remember that they were pretty lucky with health last season. If one or two of these sluggers were to suffer an injury, the Braves might suffer in the standings. Their rotation is not good enough to hold up for a lineup that doesn't produce runs.

Final Braves Over/Under Win Total Prediction

The Braves won 104 games last season and 101 the season before. Ultimately, they are one of the elite teams after winning the World Series in 2021 and following up with back-to-back 100-win seasons. But only seven teams have won 100 games for three consecutive seasons. Yes, the Braves will still be one of the best teams in the majors. But I see them finishing around 95-98 wins this time around.

Final Braves Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Under 101.5 Wins: -115