In the world of sports, there's something captivating about an underdog story, and the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 season is a remarkable example. Their journey from 88 losses to 84 wins in one seasons time is nothing short of extraordinary, even if they entered the playoffs with the worst regular-season record among this year's MLB Playoff contenders.

The Diamondbacks weren't expected to be here. At least not yet. In a division dominated by teams like the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres, last place in the NL West seemed like a likely outcome. Making the playoffs felt like a pipe dream, with other teams preparing for postseason play. Yet, this young and speedy Diamondbacks team defied expectations and secured a spot in the MLB Playoffs. And better yet, they've taken it one step further by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series and advancing to the NLDS, where they'll face their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Snake bitten history

The Diamondbacks' crowning achievement came in 2001 when they clinched a memorable World Series victory against the New York Yankees. This era was characterized by baseball legends like Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling, and Luis Gonzalez, the hero behind the game-winning hit in the decisive Game 7 of that iconic series. However, since then, the team has found it challenging to climb out of the division's basement, as they were often finishers of last place in their division. Their difficulties have translated into just seven MLB Playoff appearances in 26 seasons, with this year marking their first MLB Playoff appearance since 2017.

Renewed, youthful team

The 2023 Diamondbacks, however, have positioned themselves as a team with a bright future, anchored by a promising core of young talent. At the forefront of this group stands their talented outfield, a pivotal component in their upcoming NLDS clash against the Dodgers. Spearheaded by Corbin Carroll, a potential NL Rookie of the Year, along with Louis Gurriel Jr. and Alek Thomas, the Diamondbacks not only possess offensive prowess but also boast an outfield that combines power with incredible speed, a trait that extends to their base-running abilities.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

However, as they prepare to face the formidable Dodgers in the postseason, the significance of strong pitching cannot be overstated. While Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly provide a solid one-two punch, the pitching situation after that becomes less certain due to injuries and inconsistent performances. The Diamondbacks, therefore, find themselves in a challenging position, piecing together their rotation with the likes of Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt, hoping and praying they can just eat up some productive innings against a powerful lineup.

Why not now?

The Diamondbacks' remarkable transformation from a team that suffered 110 losses just two seasons ago into a playoff contender is a testament to their growth, not only as a team but as an organization as a whole. Historically, this franchise has grappled with inconsistency while searching for victory. Their patient and methodical approach to rebuilding, assembling a team piece by piece, underscores their unwavering commitment to winning.

But what puts them in a pressure situation to win now? Really, there isn't any. But why not seize this moment and build towards a dynasty with a group of talented players like the ones that are there right now? Acquiring postseason experience is crucial, so accumulating it now and becoming even stronger in the following years can only bode well. The Houston Astros executed a similar strategy years ago, and their sustained success serves as an inspiring example.

While there might not be immediate pressure on these Diamondbacks to win this year's World Series, the real pressure lies in the future. However, why postpone the start of a promising future when they have the opportunity to begin it now? Plus, you never know how long success will last. That's why the Diamondbacks must win the 2023 World Series.