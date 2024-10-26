There is no doubt that it was an exciting moment when Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to capture Game 1 of the World Series, 6-3, against the New York Yankees in extra innings. Besides the emotional moment for Freeman, there was also a great moment by Fox Sports announcer Joe Davis and how his call of the thrilling home run was an ode to the late, great Vin Scully.

When Freeman's bat connected with Nestor Cortes' pitch and the ball of the no-doubt home run was reaching the stands, Davis would say “she is gone,” the same way Scully did in 1988 when Kirk Gibson had a walk-off in Game 1 of that World Series. Fans and everybody in the baseball world alike pointed this out such as Mike Watts on X, formerly Twitter, in what was a very cool moment.

Another cool part Davis added to further connect the moments was saying “Gibby, meet Freddie” referring to Gibson's home run being a similar walk-off to Freeman. There is even a post by “MLB Metrics” that put the now two iconic clips side by side where it is even more surreal to see the inspiration Davis took to honor the legacy of the iconic announcer in Scully.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman recalls the moment of the walk-off grand slam

For Freeman, the moment was an out of body experience, one he compared to as “floating” according to USA Today.

“It felt like, just kind of floating,” Freeman said. “Those are the kind of things when you're five years old with your two older brothers and you're playing wiffle ball in the backyard. Those are the scenarios you dream about, two outs, bases loaded in a World Series game. You dream about those moments even when you're 35 and been in the league for 15 years. You want to be a part of those. For it to actually happen, and get a home run and walk it off, that's as good as it gets right there.”

The Dodgers moment that shares similarities with Gibson even garnered a response from Max Muncy who recalled the moment.

“I was actually standing on the top step, and I was holding my bat,”’ Muncy said. “I don’t know why I was holding it, there was no way I was going to get up that inning. Then he hit it, and as soon as he hit it, I just launched my bat…With Freddie, you normally don’t get that because Freddie always just puts the bat down and runs. But when you look at home plate, and he’d just holding the bat in the air, standing in the box, and hasn’t even taken a step, you went, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

Now the Dodgers prepare for Game 2 against New York Saturday night.