The New York Yankees look to rebound after an extra-innings defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1. It’s time to continue our World Series odds series with a Yankees-Dodgers prediction and pick.

The Dodgers and Yankees are set for a pivotal Game 2 showdown in Los Angeles after an electrifying series opener. The Dodgers hold a 1-0 lead following Freddie Freeman’s dramatic walk-off grand slam in Game 1. All eyes will be on the mound as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2, 3.00 ERA) takes on Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) in a crucial pitching matchup. The Dodgers’ bullpen management will be key, especially with an off-day looming3. For the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton remains a wild card, capable of changing the game with one swing. With both teams evenly matched, expect another tense battle as the Yankees aim to even the series before heading back to New York.

Yankees-Dodgers Game 2 Projected Starters

Carlos Rodon vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Carlos Rodon (16-9) with a 3.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Carlos Rodon holds a 4.40 ERA and 22:1 K:BB over 14.1 frames throughout this postseason.

2024 Road Splits: Carlos Rodon hasn’t been as solid on the road as he’s been at home where he has a 7-7 record with a 4.69 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-2) with a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has allowed seven earned runs over just 12.1 innings across his three postseason appearances.

2024 Home Splits: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has pitched well at home where he is 3-1 with a 3.88 ERA and 1.17 WHIP

Here are the Yankees-Dodgers World Series Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Yankees-Dodgers Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +124

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Dodgers Game 2

Time: 8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are poised to even the World Series in Game 2, capitalizing on their potent offense and Carlos Rodón’s recent resurgence. Rodón, who struggled earlier in the season, has found his groove at the perfect time. In his last two starts against the Guardians in the ALCS, he allowed just three runs over 10 2/3 innings, showcasing the form that made him a prized offseason acquisition. His ability to neutralize left-handed hitters will be crucial against the Dodgers’ lineup, which features dangerous lefties like Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy.

Expand Tweet

Offensively, the Yankees’ power-packed lineup is due for an explosion. Despite leading the American League with nearly five runs per game during the regular season, they’ve yet to fully unleash their potential in the playoffs. The heart of their order, featuring Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo, is capable of changing the game with one swing. Moreover, the Yankees’ bullpen has been lights out in the postseason, boasting a stellar 2.56 ERA. This combination of Rodón’s improved pitching, the Yankees’ offensive firepower, and their lockdown bullpen gives them a significant edge over the Dodgers in Game 2, setting the stage for a series-tying victory.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are primed to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the World Series, thanks to their potent offense and the promising arm of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Los Angeles’ lineup, which led the majors with a .446 slugging percentage and ranked second with 842 runs scored during the regular season, has only gotten hotter in October. Freddie Freeman’s heroics in Game 1 exemplify the Dodgers’ ability to deliver in clutch situations, and their balanced attack should continue to challenge the Yankees’ pitching staff. Moreover, Yamamoto enters Game 2 with momentum, having allowed just two runs across 9 1/3 innings in his last two postseason starts. His recent success, coupled with the Dodgers’ home-field advantage, where they’ve been slightly more difficult to score against, bodes well for their chances.

Expand Tweet

On the other side, while Carlos Rodón has shown improvement, the Yankees’ offense has been inconsistent in the playoffs. Four of their eight regular position players entered the World Series batting .194 or worse. This offensive struggle, combined with the Dodgers’ superior bullpen performance in the postseason (3.16 ERA compared to the Yankees’ 2.56), gives Los Angeles a significant edge. The Dodgers’ relievers have been particularly effective at home, and with the team’s tendency to utilize their bullpen liberally, they’re well-positioned to shut down any late-game rallies from New York. As the series unfolds, the Dodgers’ depth, both offensively and in the pitching staff, should prove too much for the Yankees to overcome in Game 2.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

In Game 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers look poised to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s recent postseason success gives Los Angeles an edge on the mound, while their potent offense should continue to challenge the Yankees’ pitching. Carlos Rodón has shown improvement for New York, but the Yankees’ inconsistent offense may struggle against the Dodgers’ strong bullpen. Los Angeles’ home-field advantage and superior depth, both offensively and in pitching, should prove decisive. Expect a tight contest early, but the Dodgers’ ability to capitalize on late-game opportunities will likely be the difference in taking a 2-0 series lead.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-146), Under 8.5 (+100)