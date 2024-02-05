Where will Johnny Cueto play in 2024?

Veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto is still looking to keep on playing baseball. Cueto, who most recently played in the big leagues with the Miami Marlins in 2023, is reportedly eyeing to see action for an MLB team in 2024, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“Free agent RHP Johnny Cueto is continuing his throwing progression and hopes to sign with a team for what would be his 17th @MLB season. Cueto, who turns 38 this month, ranks 5th all-time in wins among Dominican pitchers.”

The best days of Johnny Cueto are behind him, now that he is 37 years old and will be turning 38 on Feb. 15. However, there could be a team looking to add experience and a little bit of depth to their rotation. In 2023, Cueto appeared in only 13 games (10 starts) for the Marlins, going 1-4 with a 6.02 ERA across 52.1 innings of action. Over the last three seasons, which also covered Cueto's time with the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox, Cueto went 16-21 with a 4.04 ERA, a 4.40 FIP, and a 102 ERA+.

Perhaps Cueto's best season in the majors was his 2014 campaign, during which he went 20-9 with a 2.25 ERA in 34 starts for the Cincinnati Reds, the club he played for in his first seven and a half seasons in the big leagues. In that same season, Cueto finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting and 12th in NL Most Valuable voting.

A two-time All-Star and a World Series champion back in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals, Cueto might have to see time first in the minor league before getting back to the majors should a team sign him.