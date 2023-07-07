The Miami Marlins are perhaps the most surprising team in Major League Baseball this season. Entering Friday's action with a 51-38 record, the Marlins hold the top wild card spot in the National League. Following next week's All-Star break, Miami will get back a potential key pitcher for the second half of the season.

The Marlins will activate Johnny Cueto off the injured list after the break and he will join the team in an undisclosed role, according to Craig Mish. Cueto made one start for Miami this season before hitting the shelf with right biceps tightness. Cueto was rocked in that lone start, allowing four runs in one inning.

His rehab assignments haven’t gone to plan either. In six starts in the minors, Cueto has a 10.50 ERA and allowed more home runs (14) than strikeouts recorded (10).

Is this the right move for the Marlins?

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's one thing for Cueto to have a bad start here and there, but to see a former Cy Young Award candidate get shelled like that in the minor leagues and then get another shot in the majors is baffling. Especially when it comes to a team like the Marlins who have had plenty of success this season without him.

The Marlins pitching staff is middle of the pack in terms of ERA and WHIP this season and has dealt with a multitude of injuries, perhaps a reason why they feel the need to bring Cueto back. The move comes on the heels of the announcement that Eury Perez, the team's flamethrowing 20-year-old phenom, is being optioned to the minors to limit his innings.

Johnny Cueto could take up a spot in the rotation, but the Marlins would be foolish to expect him to produce the way Perez has this season. It will be an interesting July in South Beach to say the least.