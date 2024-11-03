In a swift response to a circulating rumor, Jon Heyman of the New York Post firmly corrected false information regarding a supposed lucrative offer to Juan Soto from the New York Mets. Initially tweeted by Dan Clark, the rumor claimed that the Mets had proposed a staggering $660 million deal over 12 years to Soto.

“As per MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the New York Mets have offered Juna Soto a huge $660M/12-YR deal.” Clark had tweeted.

Heyman quickly responded to his tweet and shut down the rumor entirely.

“I did NOT say this. This is apparently an attempt at humor by a guy I blocked long ago for consistently made-up rumors (not 1 mistake) and unoriginal, unfunny nastiness. Rival teams aren’t even allowed to make offers yet.” Heyman tweeted on X.

This incident highlights the precarious nature of the beginning of the free agency period, where rumors can quickly spiral out of control. With Soto being one of the most sought-after talents in baseball, any news surrounding his free agency is bound to generate significant attention.

The star outfielder, known for his disciplined plate approach, formidable power, and career numbers at such a young age, has been a subject of massive interest since his debut. However, as per MLB rules, teams cannot engage in official negotiations or extend formal offers until a player is officially declared a free agent, which clarifies that the purported mega-deal is indeed not feasible.

Juan Soto enters free agency, and rumors have already started

Soto, whose contract with the New York Yankees recently ended, has significantly impacted Major League Baseball since his arrival in 2019. He's a World Series champion, 4x all star, 4x silver slugger, and a Home Run Derby champion. However, this premature rumor serves as a reminder of the often speculative nature of sports journalism, especially surrounding high-profile athletes like Soto.

Furthermore, it brings to light the importance of credible sources in sports reporting. As the free agency period approaches, teams looking to bolster their rosters with a player of Soto’s caliber are undoubtedly lining up. However, any negotiations and the ensuing offers will only come to light once the official period begins, adhering to the league’s stringent regulations.

In response to this incident, fans and potential suitors of Soto must wait for verified information. As teams prepare their strategies and financial allocations to potentially include a star like Soto, the actual numbers and terms of such deals will only be disclosed through proper channels at the appropriate time.