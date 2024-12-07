MLB free agency is currently being controlled by Juan Soto right now, and he's expected to sign a massive new contract at some point over the next few days. However, once that saga wraps up, all eyes will turn to Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, especially after a huge update on his pending MLB free agency was revealed on Saturday morning.

Sasaki has starred in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league with the Chiba Lotte Marines for the past four years, with the team announcing back in November that they planned to post him in the posting system, which is how players transfer from the NPB to the MLB. And according to recent reports, that posting process is set to take place during the winter meetings, which get underway next week.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, “Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki is expected to be officially posted at Major League Baseball's winter meetings next week, sources told ESPN on Saturday, opening a 45-day window in which teams will try to convince him to choose them once the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15. Sasaki, 23, is widely regarded as one of the world's most talented pitchers…The window is expected to open Tuesday, sources said.”

Roki Sasaki takes big step towards MLB arrival

This is a huge development in the Sasaki sweepstakes, as teams now have a clearer timeframe for when he could make the jump to the MLB. Not only will he actually be getting posted, which is a big first step, but he appears likely to sign during the upcoming international-amateur period, which will open on Jan. 15th.

Since Sasaki is only 23 years old, he's being labeled as an amateur, which means that he will only be able to sign for a deal somewhere between $5-7 million, regardless of who he chooses to sign with. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be among the frontrunners for Sasaki's services, and there will surely be a lot of chatter surrounding his impending free agency at the winter meetings as a result of this revelation.