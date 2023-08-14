New York Yankees fans have their patience on their team consistently tested this season, they seem to be running low of it. After the Yankees had a meltdown in the ninth inning of their 8-7 road loss to the Miami Marlins, New York fans aired out their frustration on Twitter and directed much of it to manager Aaron Boone, with general manager Brian Cashman also catching plenty of heat.

“Fire Aaron Boone” trended right away on the social media app following the Yankees' crushing defeat at the hands of Miami.

“We are officially taking a break. It’s 100% you not me. Fire Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone and maybe we can talk. Until then lose my number,” wrote @Thebighornsheep in a tweet.

“Firing Aaron Boone is bad optics. You don’t want to fire Brian Cashman, fine. Put him in a different role. But they need a better executive in charge of baseball operations & decision making,” said @GloverDarius, who offered another perspective.

“The Yankees are so hard to watch and I'm giving up on the season for this year the Yankees should fire Aaron Boone and Brian cashmen,” sounded off @gri41279531.

The Yankees entered the ninth inning of the Marlins game on a seemingly comfortable five-run lead, but their bullpen collapsed, with Clay Holmes seeing Miami score five runs under his watch (four earned).

Instead of closing out the week with a victory, the Yankees are now just two games above .500 and will hit the road anew to face next the best team in baseball right now in the form of the Atlanta Braves.