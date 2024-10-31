Bob Costas, a name synonymous with Major League Baseball broadcasting, is retiring as a play-by-play announcer, ending a storied career spanning over four decades and earning him a spot in the broadcasting wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Costas, 72, confirmed his retirement from calling games but indicated he would discuss his decision and reflect on his illustrious career at a later date. His final broadcast was the New York Yankees’ Game 4 clincher in the American League Division Series on TBS.

Throughout his career, Costas became one of the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting, known for his deep knowledge of the game and his eloquent commentary. He has been the lead play-by-play voice for MLB Network since its inception 15 years ago, a role he will also be stepping down from, though he will continue to contribute as an analyst on various shows.

Costas’ decision to retire aligns with the end of his contract and was made prior to this season, sources familiar with the matter revealed. His extensive broadcasting career included stints with major networks where he covered baseball and a wide range of sports at the highest levels, including the Olympics.

Bob Costas hangs up the headset and rides off into the sunset

Costas began his major league game-calling career with NBC 44 years ago, forming a popular partnership with Tony Kubek. Over the years, he called three World Series and 10 league championships, marking significant moments in MLB history with his insightful narration.

Despite a celebrated career, Costas recently faced criticism for his performance during the TBS playoffs, with some viewers noting a perceived lack of enthusiasm and sharpness in calling the games. Acknowledging the critique, Costas has admitted that his recent work did not meet the high standards he set for himself during the prime of his career.

In 2018, Costas was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by the Baseball Hall of Fame, a testament to his significant contributions to the sport and its coverage. His influence extended beyond play-by-play, having hosted numerous shows on MLB Network, including “Studio 42 with Bob Costas” and “MLB’s Greatest Games.”

As the Dodgers celebrated their victory and the end of an era with Costas’ retirement, the broadcasting community and baseball fans reflect on the impact of his decades-long contribution to sports journalism. Costas not only narrated games but also enriched the baseball experience for fans with his historical insights and heartfelt storytelling. As Costas continues his work with MLB Network in a reduced capacity, his legacy as a broadcaster who brought baseball to life for millions of viewers will undoubtedly endure.