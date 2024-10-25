Hall of Famer Randy Johnson was an absolute menace on the mound during his 22-year big league career, winning five Cy Young Awards, making 10 All-Star teams, and winning the 2001 World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The “Big Unit” stood at 6 foot 10 and threw gas, regularly sitting in the mid-to-high 90s with his fastball.

Johnson made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Thursday and was asked if he’d thrive in today’s MLB. His answer? No, because everyone throws so hard, no matter if they’re a starter or reliever:

“I think the only pitcher that would probably be still really special as he was when he played because he was so good that he would be that same kind of pitcher in today’s game is Greg Maddux, people like that. I don’t think a power pitcher like myself, Pedro, or Roger would be looked at in the same regards as we were in our era. I think because velocity is more prevalent in today’s game, I think hitters can hit more velocity, high velocity pitchers. It’s coming out of your bullpen all the time and I just think they’re adjust to it more now than they were back in the 90’s.”

Randy Johnson does have a point. Hitters come up through the minor leagues facing guys throwing in the high 90’s. Yes, stuff is more polished in the Majors, but they’re used to high-octane heaters. Johnson, Roger Clemens, and Pedro Martinez were rare back in the ’90s and early 2000s because there weren’t many pitchers who could throw over 95 mph.

As Johnson alluded to, it was the starters in his day who didn’t typically throw as hard while the bullpen arms had a little more zip on their fastball. That’s simply not the case anymore, as we will see in the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.