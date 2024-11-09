The Hot Stove season in MLB has already started. The Los Angeles Angels signed Kyle Hendricks, for instance. And we have already seen some action on the trade front. However, one of the more interesting storylines early on has been the MLB future of Japanese star Roki Sasaki.

We now have an answer straight from his NPB team, the Chiba Lotte Marines. The Marines announced they will begin the process of posting Sasaki. “Ever since he joined the team, we have heard from him that he dreamed of playing in America. After making a comprehensive judgment over the past five years, we have decided to respect his wish,” the Marines general manager, Naoki Matsumoto, said in a statement.

MLB teams have long coveted the Marines star. Sasaki has made waves in NPB as one of the bright young stars of the league. This reached a fever pitch during the 2022 MLB season when he pitched a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes in April.

Roki Sasaki entered NPB as a first-round pick of the Marines in 2019. Through four seasons, he has pitched to a 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA. In 2024, he recorded a career-high 10 games while striking out 129 batters in 111 innings.

Injuries have limited Sasaki early in his professional career. In 2024, he suffered from a torn oblique and right arm soreness that limited his innings. Furthermore, he has yet to pitch more than 130 innings in any one season since he debuted in NPB.

That said, Sasaki is a dynamic talent with a ton of potential. Signing the promising pitcher won't be expensive, either. In fact, he is limited to a minor league contract because younger than 25. Sasaki is subject to international bonus pool money. The Marines will receive a posting fee based on the financial terms of his contract.

Roki Sasaki rumors kicked into full gear this offseason. And now, he appears headed to MLB. It will certainly be interesting to see which teams pursue the 23-year-old phenom when he is officially posted.