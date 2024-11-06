Super-agent Scott Boras may be the most powerful man in baseball. Boras represents most of this year's top free agents, including Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Alex Bregman.

Another thing Boras is famous for is his use of puns when discussing his clients. During Boras' media availability on Wednesday at the General Manager Meetings in San Antonio, Texas, Boras made sure to show off some new wordplay as he was asked questions about some of his superstar clients.

Here's what Boras had to say when asked if Snell, who notoriously signed late in last season's offseason, will have a different free agency experience this year per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“There’s no doubt the Snelling salts created a lot of whiffs,” Boras said. “And the market has definitely awakened.”

Now here's Boras on Alonso, making sure to reference his iconic “Polar Bear” nickname per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“There’s been a lot of talk about this being a Bear market for first basemen,” Boras said. “But for Pete's sake it’s the Polar opposite.”

And finally, Boras made sure to include one more pun when discussing Burnes per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

“Essentially, he continues to be a Corbin copy of his previous seasons,” Boras said.

Scott Boras' role in MLB free agency

Boras is known for his ruthless negotiations with MLB front offices and for getting the absolute best contracts possible for his clients. While his hardball strategy did not work the way it usually did last season, with four of his clients, Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman all having to take shorter-term, below market value deals, he is still a force in the baseball world.

This offseason, because Boras controls so many of the top free agents, he should have even more power in negotiating with teams and should be able to continue to score incredible deals for his players.

Soto, one of Boras' top clients, is expected to set records with his free agency. Teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets should be willing to pay over $600 million for Soto.

While his puns may be cringe-worthy, it is clear that Boras' methods get results and that he almost always gets the best available deal for his clients. Boras will once again be holding the cards in free agency this offseason.