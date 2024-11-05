Gerrit Cole caused some panic among New York Yankees fans after initially opting out of his contract after the World Series. However, it was recently revealed that Cole will remain with the Yankees. Although New York may have the upper-hand in potential contract extension talks, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal made it clear that the Yankees need to proceed with caution since Cole's agent, Scott Boars, also represents free agent superstar Juan Soto.

“They want another one of Scott Boars' clients, his name is Juan Soto,” Rosenthal said while speaking on Foul Territory. “And they're not going to offend Boras, offend Cole to the point where you're saying ‘kick rocks.' But they obviously made it clear as well that they weren't willing to do $36 million at age 38 for him. That's not an unreasonable position.”

More to come on this story.